Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called for investment and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the state, stating that 2025 will be remembered for innovation in technology and data. In an open letter to UP citizens, CM Yogi said that preparations are underway to establish 'AI City' in Lucknow and Noida. He added that 10 lakh citizens are receiving AI training under the 'AI Pragya' initiative.

In the letter shared on X, the Chief Minister said, "This is the time to enter the English year 2026. The year 2025 will be remembered for establishing new benchmarks of innovation in technology, AI, and data. Uttar Pradesh is forging new standards of forward-looking development. The reign of good governance in the state has empowered 'Brand UP' across the world. Uttar Pradesh has now become a state of trust for investors."

AI City and Tech Infrastructure

"Preparations are underway to establish 'AI City' in Lucknow and Noida. A semiconductor unit is being constructed in Jewar at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore. The success of the data centre policy, made with the focus on 'Swadeshi Centre' and secure data, is beginning to be seen. Commercial use of five hyperscale data centre parks has begun. The target is to invest Rs 30,000 crore in the data centre sector," CM Yogi added.

Driving AI Adoption and Skilling

Building on the idea of an 'AI City' in Lucknow, earlier this month, CM Yogi met with N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and discussed investment and innovation opportunities in AI, IT, electronics, and defence manufacturing. Hailing the Artificial Intelligence Program for Resourcefulness, Awareness, Growth and Youth Advancement (AI Pragya), he said, "Software technology parks have been established in nine cities. We are also setting new records in drones, robotics, and mobile production. Ten lakh citizens are being given AI training through 'AI Pragya'. Thousands of new jobs are being created," the letter added.

A Call to Action for UP's Youth

Concluding the letter, the Chief Minister urged the youth to resolve to educate five children about computers and AI in 2026. "I would like my young companions to take a special resolution for the year 2026. Awaken five children around you about computers and AI. Dedicate at least one hour every week for 'knowledge donation, '" the letter read.