Following a cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, Minister Sanjay Nishad stated the BJP aims to replicate its 'history-making' performance in West Bengal in the 2027 UP polls. The expansion saw new ministers inducted and others promoted.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad on Sunday said BJP has made history in West Bengal, and the party want to make history in UP in the upcoming 2027 assembly polls. This comes after the Yogi Adityanath government carried out the second expansion, inducting former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and BJP leader Manoj Kumar Pandey as ministers in the state cabinet. "This is a constitutional process; right now, we have made history in Bengal. We want history to be made again in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 as well. The BJP's job is to give respect to everyone, to take everyone along. This process goes on from time to time... the Samajwadi Party is a sinking ship," he told ANI.

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New Ministers Inducted

Krishna Paswan also took oath as minister along with Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Singh Rajput. Besides expanding his team, CM Yogi elevated Ajit Singh Pal and Somendra Tomar as minister of state with independent charge. The oath of office was administered to them by Governor Anandiben Patel.

New Minister Pledges Commitment

Uttar Pradesh Minister Krishna Paswan on Sunday expressed deep gratitude toward the BJP's top brass and the state administration, pledging her full commitment to any responsibilities laid before her.

Speaking with ANI, Paswan struck a tone of humility and disciplined party loyalty. She credited her position to the collective trust of both the state and national leadership, highlighting the unified front of the ruling party. "I thank the Chief Minister, the Governor, the Prime Minister, the national president, and the state president. Whatever responsibilities the Chief Minister and the organisation's people assign to me, I will fulfil them," said Paswan. (ANI)