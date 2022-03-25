Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Potential ministers of new cabinet; OBCs, Dalits likely to be represented

    Nearly 40 ministers are expected to take an oath, and around 25-30 new faces will be introduced in the new Yogi-led cabinet. 

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Potential ministers of new cabinet; OBCs, Dalits likely to be represented
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

    The newly elected Yogi Adityanath is set to take oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday. All eyes are set on the ministers who wish to be sworn in the new cabinet. Many reports indicated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will choose ministers in the Yogi 2.0 cabinet with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind. According to reports, OBCs and Dalits would be adequately represented in the Yogi Cabinet 2.0.

    Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, Satish Mahana, Jitin Prasada, Brajesh Pathak, Jai Pratap Singh, Suresh Khanna, and Shrikant Sharma are expected to be given key ministries in the incoming UP administration, as per reports. 

    Nearly 40 ministers are expected to take an oath, and around 25-30 beginners will be seated in the new Yogi-led cabinet. 

    Meantime, reports also indicate that freshly elected MLAs Surya Pratap Shahi, Bipin Verma, Sandeep Singh Lodhi, Dharampal Lodhi, Bhupendra Chowdhary, Aseem Arun, Rajeshwar Singh, Ramapati Shastri, Satish Mahana, Ashish Patel (Apna Dal), Sanjay Nishad (Nishad party) and Mohsin Raza are suggested to take oath as ministers in Yogi-led cabinet. 

    Despite Keshav Prasad Maurya's losses in the Sirathu Assembly constituency in the recent Uttar Pradesh election of 2022, he is anticipated to keep his position as deputy chief minister. Notably, Baby Rani Maurya, a Jatav community leader, is expected to be sworn in as Dy CM.

    Swatantra Dev Singh, the incumbent BJP chief in Uttar Pradesh, may also be given a plum portfolio.

    Yogi Adityanath staked claimed on March 24 to form the government in UP. 

    Senior BJP officials met to give the finishing touches on forming a government in UP. According to reports, the saffron grouping would again choose two deputy chief ministers.
     

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
