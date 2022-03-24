Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet

    The Bharatiya Janata Party, which reclaimed power in Uttar Pradesh, will elect its legislative party leader on Thursday
     

    Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh's newly elected Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday late night and discussed government formation in the state ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister on Friday. The two leaders discussed the minister's profile that will be sworn in along with Adityanath on March 25, as per the party sources. The meeting happened at the home minister's residence in Delhi. 

    The Bharatiya Janata Party, which reclaimed power in Uttar Pradesh, the most crucial state, will elect its legislative party leader on Thursday. Amit Shah, the party's observer for government formation in UP, and several other senior BJP leaders are expected to attend.

    The BJP and its allies won 274 seats out of 403, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government in the state for the second time in a row.

    In Thursday's meeting, the BJP is expected to name Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. As per sources, the party has not yet decided on the names of the deputy chief minister. It is unclear whether the incumbents, Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, will continue. One of the party's most prominent OBC faces in UP, Maurya, was defeated in the recent election, while Sharma did not contest.

    The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister will be held on Friday; the preparation has begun already at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow. Following the BJP sources, nearly 40 ministers could be sworn in. Chief Minister of the BJP rules states and prominent politicians will attend the event, and PM Modi will be the chief guest. 

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files: UP CM Adityanath meets Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi

    Also Read: Fact Check: No, CM Yogi Adityanath didn’t cry while watching ‘The Kashmir Files’

    Also Read: Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, discusses new UP cabinet

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Follow lane rule or face punishment with fine upto Rs 10000 Delhi govt to buses heavy vehicle drivers gcw

    Follow lane rule or face punishment with fine upto Rs 10000: Delhi govt to buses, heavy vehicle drivers

    Delhi Police clarifies viral video showing no Kashmiri denied hotel room

    Delhi Police on viral video: Have not told hotels not to give rooms to Kashmiris

    Kerala Judge stopping Mohiniyattam performance sparks political row

    'Talibanization of Kerala': Judge stopping Mohiniyattam performance sparks political row

    India warns China Kashmir issue OIC meet remarks locus standi

    India warns China: You have no locus standi to comment on Kashmir

    Delhi municipal elections After Kejriwal's dare, BJP 'exposes' his three big 'lies'

    After Kejriwal's dare, BJP 'exposes' his three big 'lies' in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch to miss Kolkata Knight Riders KKRs opening 5 games, confirms David Hussey-ayh

    IPL 2022: Cummins, Finch to miss KKR's opening 5 games, confirms Hussey

    Hollywood Oscars 2022 Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet drb

    Oscars 2022: Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today know its price specification features and more gcw

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today; know its price, specification, features and more

    CNG rate increased by Re 1 in the nation's capital, here's the new rates - ADT

    CNG rate increased by Re 1 in the nation's capital, here's the new rates

    4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31 gcw

    4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31

    Recent Videos

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon