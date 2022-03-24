Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet

Uttar Pradesh's newly elected Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday late night and discussed government formation in the state ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister on Friday. The two leaders discussed the minister's profile that will be sworn in along with Adityanath on March 25, as per the party sources. The meeting happened at the home minister's residence in Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which reclaimed power in Uttar Pradesh, the most crucial state, will elect its legislative party leader on Thursday. Amit Shah, the party's observer for government formation in UP, and several other senior BJP leaders are expected to attend.

The BJP and its allies won 274 seats out of 403, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government in the state for the second time in a row.

In Thursday's meeting, the BJP is expected to name Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. As per sources, the party has not yet decided on the names of the deputy chief minister. It is unclear whether the incumbents, Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, will continue. One of the party's most prominent OBC faces in UP, Maurya, was defeated in the recent election, while Sharma did not contest.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister will be held on Friday; the preparation has begun already at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow. Following the BJP sources, nearly 40 ministers could be sworn in. Chief Minister of the BJP rules states and prominent politicians will attend the event, and PM Modi will be the chief guest.

