The Kashmir Files: UP CM Adityanath meets Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi

After PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, The Kashmir Files team gets praises from Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Entering its second week of release, the Kashmir Files continues to grow stronger at the box office. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film has got a discussion started around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in the 1990s. His film has moved many, especially the Kashmiri Pandits. While the film continues to gain appreciation from the audience, the team is being applauded by political leaders as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Anupam Kher starrer film, followed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the film’s recent appreciation came from Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The UP CM personally met and congratulated the team of The Kashmir Files for their film. ALSO READ: Censoring 'The Kashmir Files' is attack on freedom, says New Zealand's ex-Deputy PM

On Sunday, CM Adityanath shared an image of him with The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, lead actor Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi at his residence in Lucknow. While sharing the photograph on microblogging site, Twitter, the CM also wrote words of appreciation for the makers. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also shared some more photographs from the team’s meeting with Adityanath. The filmmaker thanked the CM for inviting the team over.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has received several rebates from a little over half a dozen of Bharatiya Janata Party-led states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat where the film has been declared as tax-free. At the same time, the Chandigarh administration has made The Kashmir Files free of UTGST, which will be applicable for the next four months. ALSO READ: Which part of ‘The Kashmir Files’ does Omar find untrue: BJP

