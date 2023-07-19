Yamuna water level breaches danger mark again; rain alerts in Himachal, Uttarakhand

Water level of River Yamuna has breached the danger mark again. As rainy periods persisted in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, rain advisories were issued in both states.

Amidst a flood-like situation in Delhi, the sky remained overcast on Wednesday morning with changes of heavy rainfall across Delhi. The meteorological service had forecast a maximum temperature of about 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday along with moderate rainfall over the city. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded lowest temperatures of 26.4 degrees Celsius and high temperatures of 34.2 degrees Celsius, both somewhat below the seasonal average.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday inspected Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial complex at Rajghat that was inundated due to a flood-like situation caused by the rising level of the Yamuna river and hoped that the water accumulated there would be completely pumped out in the next 24 hours. In a tweet in the evening, the LG said work is underway on a mission mode to drain out the flood water from Rajghat.

Meanwhile, Mumbai residents experienced a rainy start to the week. As a yellow signal has been issued for Mumbai until Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the city will continue to see isolated areas of mild to heavy rainfall throughout the week.

“Himachal Pradesh will experience rainfall on July 20 and 21, while west Rajasthan will see rainfall till July 19. Similarly, east Rajasthan will experience rainfall till July 21” said the IMD.

In northwest India, there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad till July 21, IMD said.

Meanwhile, rain alerts have been issued in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as spells of rainfall continued in the two states. This month, torrential rains struck several areas of northern India, resulting in flash floods and infrastructural damage. Up to this point, over 100 individuals have perished as a result of flooding and rain. Social media was inundated by videos of buildings collapsing like a deck of cards and automobiles being swept away in swelling waterways.