VHRP's Yamuna Pathak condemned attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh's Rangapur and Kushtia, calling it a 'deliberate pattern of intimidation'. She questioned the silence of international bodies like the UNHRC on the issue of minority protection.

National Mahila President of Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) Yamuna Pathak on Sunday strongly condemned the recent surge of targeted violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. Speaking to ANI from Hyderabad, Pathak highlighted a "deliberate pattern of intimidation" and called out international organisations for what she described as a hypocritical stance on human rights and minority welfare.

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'Deliberate Pattern of Intimidation'

The latest wave of unrest centred on the districts of Rangapur and Kushtia, where mobs reportedly attacked Hindu households and businesses. Pathak noted with particular outrage that the violence erupted over the death of a Muslim youth, despite the victim's own family clearing the Hindu community of any involvement. "We strongly condemn the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, where mobs targeted innocent Hindu households and businesses in Rangapur and Kushtia over the death of a Muslim youth, even after his own family clarified that the Hindu community had no role in the murder," she said.

She further termed the violence as deliberate and questioned global institutions over their silence on the issue."This is not just violence. It is a repeated and deliberate pattern of intimidation against a vulnerable minority," Pathak said.

She also questioned the effectiveness of international human rights bodies, alleging selective attention towards minority issues. "If minorities are meant to be protected, then why are Hindus facing such discrimination and brutality? Where is a global outcry? And why is the United Nations Human Rights Council silent? Are they asleep, or is justice now selective?" she asked.

She further added that discussions on minority welfare must include the safety and protection of Hindus as well."The world cannot keep speaking of minority welfare while ignoring the suffering of Hindus," she said.

Pathak on Women's Reservation Bill

Meanwhile, Pathak on Saturday welcomed the special sitting of Parliament on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, saying the nationwide campaign by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the bill is a "consistent ideological commitment" to women-led nation-building.

Pathak told ANI, "The nationwide campaign by the BJP for the Women's Reservation Bill clearly reflects a consistent ideological commitment to women-led nation building... This push for the Women's Reservation Bill is a natural extension of that vision, translating intent into a constitutional reality. It is also a political truth that no other political party has shown this level of conviction, clarity and nationwide commitment to women's reservation." (ANI)