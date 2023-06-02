Wrestlers Vs WFI: BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh suspends June 5 'Maharally'

The agenda of the grand rally was to discuss with intellectuals from all over the country on how to deal with those who misuse provision of law in serious crime cases

BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, has suspended his 'Jan Chetna Maharally' that was scheduled to happen on June 5.

In a statement on social media, the Kaiserganj MP said: "In the present situation, some political parties are trying to promote regionalism and trying to create tensions in the society by instigating castes through holding rallies at different places."

"Now that the police in investigating the charges and honouring the directions issued by the Supreme Court, the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' and the Ayodhya Chalo programme on June 5 has been suspended for some days," he added.

Brijbhushan also sought to thank members of various faiths, castes and regions who had supported him. The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Singh, a BJP MP, alleging that he sexually harassed them.

The rally, incidentally coinciding with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's birthday, was aimed at marshalling support in his favour against the charges.

Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, was booked in two FIRs by the Delhi Police after he was accused of sexual harassment by several woman wrestlers. One of them relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The agenda of the grand rally was to discuss with intellectuals from all over the country how to deal with those who misuse the provision of law in serious crime cases. According to a message that was being circulated widely on social media, saints, mahants, politicians, social organisations and law experts had been invited from all over the country to participate in the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' in Ayodhya.