Worrying dip in nutritional quality of Indian rice and wheat: ICAR study

High-yielding varieties introduced to enhance food security over the past five decades inadvertently led to significant reductions in essential micronutrients like zinc and iron. Moreover, a startling 1,493 per cent increase in arsenic concentrations in rice raises health concerns

A study conducted by scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has raised alarming concerns about the nutritional quality and toxin accumulation in high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat, staples in the Indian diet. The research, detailed by Down to Earth, highlights a troubling trend where these essential crops not only witness a decline in nutritional value but also accumulate harmful toxins, posing potential risks to public health.

The nutritional content of rice and wheat consumed in India has steadily decreased over the last five decades, coinciding with the introduction of high-yielding varieties aimed at enhancing food security. The ICAR-led study sheds light on unintended consequences, revealing that breeding programs intended to boost yields have led to significant reductions in essential micronutrients like zinc and iron.

In addition to nutrient decline, the study identifies a staggering 1,493 per cent increase in arsenic concentrations in rice due to the breeding program. This rise in toxins further compounds concerns about the compromised nutritional value of these staple foods. The report underscores that ongoing genetic modifications have stripped these plants of their natural evolutionary defense mechanisms against toxins, amplifying health risks associated with their consumption.

The study issues a warning about future implications, projecting that if current trends persist, nutritional deficiencies in rice and wheat could substantially contribute to the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in India by 2040. The unintended consequences of adopting high-yielding varieties, initially aimed at addressing food security challenges, have inadvertently jeopardized the nutritional integrity of these crucial grains in the Indian diet.

Acknowledging the severity of the issue, efforts are underway to address the declining nutritional profile of food grains in India. Agricultural scientists are exploring potential solutions, including the examination of wild species of landraces and cultivated varieties. A special bio-fortification project launched by the Central Government involves ICAR scientists and agricultural universities in germplasm exploration to identify donor varieties with high nutritional content.