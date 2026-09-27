The Ministry of Tourism held a cleanliness drive at Safdarjung’s Tomb on World Tourism Day, part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign. The drive, led by Union Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar, aimed to promote cleanliness at tourist sites.

The Ministry of Tourism on Sunday organised a cleanliness drive at Safdarjung’s Tomb on World Tourism Day, as part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign. Led by Union Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar, the initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from Ministry staff, along with students and faculty members from hospitality and tourism institutes. Speaking to reporters, Union Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar emphasised that World Cleanliness Day is being observed as a part of 'Swachhata Pakhwada', which is being observed from September 16 to 30. He stated that the initiative involves various institutions, tourist guide federations, and Ministry officials and staff. He added that the objective extends beyond cleaning operations to raising awareness about the importance of keeping tourist sites clean and beautiful. The Union Tourism Secretary further stated that the initiative aims to ensure a pleasant experience for domestic tourists and to leave foreign visitors with a positive image of the country and cherished memories.

Raising Awareness for a Positive Image

"World Tourism Day is observed annually on September 27th. Today, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is celebrating the occasion. As part of the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' —which is being observed from September 16th to 30th—a cleanliness drive is being conducted at Safdarjung's Tomb. This initiative involves various institutions, tourist guide federations, as well as officials and staff from the Ministry. The objective is not only to carry out cleaning operations but also to raise awareness about the importance of keeping our tourist sites clean and beautiful; this ensures that domestic tourists have a pleasant experience and foreign tourists return home with a positive image of our country and cherished memories," said Kumar.

Tourism's Economic Impact in India

World Tourism Day is observed annually on September 2, and this year's theme is “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”, which highlights the role of technology in shaping the future of tourism. In India, the sector is emerging as a major contributor to economic growth, employment, and livelihoods, contributing 5.22 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supporting 8.46 crore jobs in 2023-24. According to data from the Ministry of Social Welfare, domestic tourist visits reached 428.55 crore in 2025, while Foreign Tourist Visits rose to 2.53 crore. Furthermore, foreign exchange earnings from tourism increased to Rs 2,76,831 crore during the same period. (ANI)