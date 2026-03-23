President Droupadi Murmu called for united efforts to eliminate tuberculosis on the eve of World TB Day. She highlighted the progress of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and urged all stakeholders to work together to end the persistent public health challenge.

President Murmu Urges United Effort to End TB

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged all stakeholders to unite efforts to eliminate tuberculosis, describing it as a persistent global public health challenge.

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According to an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President shared her message on the eve of World Tuberculosis Day, observed annually on March 24. "I am happy to know that 'World Tuberculosis Day' is being celebrated on 24th March to raise awareness about the global challenge posed by Tuberculosis (TB)," Murmu said.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, she noted that the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has made significant progress in early diagnosis, free treatment, nutritional support, and improved patient care. She said these advancements reflect the country's commitment under the National TB Elimination Programme. "Tuberculosis continues to pose a significant public health challenge... I urge all stakeholders to work together with collective resolve to end tuberculosis once and for all," the President added.

Greetings on Bihar Day

Earlier on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings on the occasion of Bihar Day, hoping for a golden future for the state.

In a post on X, the President recognised the culture and heritage of the state and asserted confidence in the talent and hard work of its residents in contributing to the growth of the state and the country. "Heartfelt greetings of Bihar Day to all the people of Bihar residing in the country and abroad. As the land of the world's first republic, and along with it, the birthplace of glorious empires and great cultural-spiritual traditions, this soil has always enriched the land of India by making contributions in various fields. I am confident that the residents of the state, with their boundless talent and hard work, will play an important role in the development of Bihar and the entire country. I extend my best wishes for a golden future to the state and all its residents," the post read. (ANI)