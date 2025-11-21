Rahul Gandhi greeted India's fishing communities on World Fisheries Day, acknowledging their economic and cultural contributions. The day is marked globally, with India celebrating its role as the 2nd largest fish producer.

Rahul Gandhi Greets Fishing Communities

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended his greetings to the fishing communities across the country on World Fisheries Day, highlighting their invaluable contributions to India's economy and cultural heritage. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "On World Fisheries Day, my heart is with our fishing communities across India - from the vast coasts of our seas to the rivers, lakes, and backwaters that flow through our land. You keep our plates full and our economy moving. You are the guardians of our waters, the keepers of age-old wisdom, and an inseparable part of India's cultural fabric." On World Fisheries Day, my heart is with our fishing communities across India - from the vast coasts of our seas to the rivers, lakes, and backwaters that flow through our land. You keep our plates full and our economy moving. You are the guardians of our waters, the keepers of… pic.twitter.com/Rdi2eXKvgU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 21, 2025

Gandhi assured the fishing communities of his support, stating, "Today and every day, I stand with you. Let us ensure better safety, fair prices, modern facilities, clean and healthy rivers and seas, good education for your children, and the respect and dignity you truly deserve."

Origins and Importance of World Fisheries Day

World Fisheries Day, observed worldwide on 21st November, underscores the critical role of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture in supporting food and nutritional security, livelihood generation, and ecological balance. The day traces its origins to 1997, when delegates from 18 countries convened in New Delhi to establish the World Fisheries Forum, which promotes responsible fishing practices and safeguards the interests of fishing communities, according to central government.

India's 'Blue Transformation' and New Initiatives

This year, World Fisheries Day is being observed with the theme "India's Blue Transformation: Strengthening Value Addition in Seafood Exports." The celebrations carry a global character, with India hosting participants from across the country and overseas, including delegations from 27 nations, reflecting the country's growing leadership and partnerships in the Blue Economy.

As part of the event, the Department of Fisheries will release the National Framework on Traceability in Fisheries and Aquaculture, a significant step toward ensuring safe, sustainable and globally compliant seafood supply chains with enhanced market access. Several key interventions for sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture will also be launched, including SOPs for Mariculture, Guidelines for Smart and Integrated harbours, Fish Landing Centres, Reservoir Fisheries Management and a Compendium of Coastal Aquaculture Guidelines.

India's Status as a Fisheries Powerhouse

"The day holds particular significance, as the country is the second-largest producer of fish and aquaculture globally and one of the world's leading shrimp producers. The sector sustains over 30 million livelihoods, especially in coastal and rural regions, and serves as a key driver of India's blue economy. "

"Coastal states and Union Territories, which include around 3,477 coastal fishing villages, produce 72 per cent of the country's total fish production and account for 76 per cent of India's total seafood exports. Furthermore, marine product exports increased by 11.08% from US$0.81 billion in October 2024 to US$0.90 billion in October 2025."

Government Reforms to Bolster the Sector

"India continues to strengthen support for the fisheries sector, and the latest push has come through the GST reforms approved by the GST Council in its 56th meeting on 3 September 2025. Under the revised structure, the approved reductions in GST rates for fish oils, fish extracts, and prepared or preserved fish and shrimp products, from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. This measure is expected to make value-added seafood more affordable domestically and increase the global competitiveness of Indian seafood exports."

India's recent interventions aimed to strengthen the sector holistically, creating a stronger foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth. It is focused on advancing transparency and better governance through targeted schemes such as PMSSY (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana), the EEZ Sustainable Harnessing Rules and the ReALCRaft platform. These efforts collectively ensure India's commitment to responsible fisheries management, setting the context for understanding the growing significance of World Fisheries Day. (ANI)