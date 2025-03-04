World-class medical equipment from Central Hospital to boost healthcare across UP

Medical equipment from Mahakumbh Mela Central Hospital will be distributed across Uttar Pradesh to enhance patient care. Advanced technologies like AI-powered ICUs and language translation devices will be implemented in other hospitals.

Published: Mar 4, 2025

World-class medical equipment from Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela Central Hospital will now enhance patient care across Uttar Pradesh. With over 7 lakh patients treated during the fair, these advanced machines will be distributed based on district CMOs' requests, ensuring efficient allocation. District CMOs must submit applications to receive the equipment. 

Dr. Rakesh Sharma, AD Health of Prayagraj, stated, "A 100-bed high-tech Central Hospital was set up at the Parade Ground during Mahakumbh, providing specialized ICU, dental, orthopedic, gynecological, and pediatric care. Now, a plan is in place to distribute all medical equipment, including beds, to other districts based on their needs, pending approval from the Prayagraj Commissioner."

Dr. Gaurav Dubey, Nodal Medical Officer of Mahakumbh Mela, added, "In addition to the 100-bed Central Hospital, two 25-bed sub-central hospitals, eight 20-bed sector hospitals, two 20-bed infectious disease hospitals, and 10 first aid posts were also operational during the fair. The equipment used in all these facilities will now be transported to different districts to enhance modern medical services for patients across the state." 

A state-of-the-art 10-bed ICU equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled systems was set up at the Central Hospital of Mahakumbh. AI-powered cameras were installed in the ICU to monitor patients' conditions and promptly alert doctors when necessary. This cutting-edge facility will soon be introduced in other hospitals across the state as well.

Additionally, a special hi-tech mic was deployed at the Central Hospital to address language barriers faced by patients. This device can instantly translate 22 regional and 19 international languages into Hindi or English, significantly improving communication between doctors and patients. This unique technology will now be available in other hospitals throughout Uttar Pradesh.

With this initiative, the UP government is making significant strides towards digitizing and modernizing healthcare services. The advanced medical technology used during Mahakumbh will now play a vital role in providing better treatment to patients across the state.

