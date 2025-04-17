MEA confirmed that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium based on India's extradition request and said that the Indian government is working closely with Belgian authorities to facilitate his return.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium based on India's extradition request and said that the Indian government is working closely with Belgian authorities to facilitate his return.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Based on our extradition request, he was arrested. We are working closely with the Belgium side on his extradition.”

The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice earlier confirmed that Choksi was arrested on April 12 and is currently being held in detention.



"The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured," the Belgian federal public service of Justice told ANI.

They also confirmed that Indian authorities have 'introduced' a formal extradition request for Choksi.

"Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi. As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage," they had said.

Mehul Choksi, 65, fled India on January 2, 2018. He is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 13,850 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. His nephew, Nirav Modi, is also accused in the same case.

Choksi is accused of conspiring with his associates and some PNB officials between 2014 and 2017 to fraudulently obtain Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit. This resulted in a wrongful loss of Rs 6,097.63 crore to the bank.

Following his arrest, Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, claimed that his client's "human rights" would be "greatly affected" if he were extradited to India.

