Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Wonderful meeting indeed!': PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more

    Gates said that he talked about Artificial Intelligence, women-led development, innovation in agriculture, health and climate adaption and taking lessons from India to the world, among other things, with the Prime Minister.

    Wonderful meeting indeed PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

    Bill Gates, a philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. Among other topics, Gates claimed to have discussed with the Prime Minister Artificial Intelligence, women-led development, innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation, as well as sharing India's lessons with the rest of the world.

    Taking to X, Bill Gates said, "It is always inspiring to meet with Narendra Modi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world." 

    Prime Minister Modi responded to him by saying, "Wonderful meeting indeed! It is always a pleasure to talk about fields that will improve the world and provide millions of people more power worldwide."

    Earlier on Thursday, Gates also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Gates visited Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday after traveling to Odisha on Tuesday night. Along with representatives of the state administration, he also paid a visit to a Bhubaneswar slum and inquired about the welfare of its inhabitants. The donor also engaged in conversations with state-wide women's self-help groups (SHGs).

    Additionally, it has been rumored that Gates would attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamanagar, Gujarat.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 8:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2024 Vs 2014: How Metro Rail reshaped urban commuting in India

    2024 Vs 2014: How Metro Rail reshaped urban commuting in India

    PM Modi chairs late-night key BJP meeting to pick candidates for Lok Sabha polls gcw

    PM Modi chairs late-night key BJP meeting to pick candidates for Lok Sabha polls

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery AJR

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery

    India GDP grows at 8.4% in Q3: Old video of Raghuram Rajan predicting 5% cap in 2023 resurfaces (WATCH) AJR

    India's GDP grows at 8.4% in Q3: Old video of Raghuram Rajan predicting 5% cap in 2023 resurfaces (WATCH)

    Deceived with job promises, 20 Indians remain stranded in Russia, says India AJR

    MEA confirms 20 Indians stranded in Russia, worked as support staff for army

    Recent Stories

    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years rkn

    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years

    Kadakan REVIEW: Is Hakkim Shah's action-movie worth watching? Read this RBA

    Kadakan REVIEW: Is Hakkim Shah's action-movie worth watching? Read this

    2024 Vs 2014: How Metro Rail reshaped urban commuting in India

    2024 Vs 2014: How Metro Rail reshaped urban commuting in India

    PM Modi chairs late-night key BJP meeting to pick candidates for Lok Sabha polls gcw

    PM Modi chairs late-night key BJP meeting to pick candidates for Lok Sabha polls

    Kerala news live 1 march 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress to announce final list of candidates on Monday

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon