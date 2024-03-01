'Wonderful meeting indeed!': PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more

Gates said that he talked about Artificial Intelligence, women-led development, innovation in agriculture, health and climate adaption and taking lessons from India to the world, among other things, with the Prime Minister.

Bill Gates, a philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. Among other topics, Gates claimed to have discussed with the Prime Minister Artificial Intelligence, women-led development, innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation, as well as sharing India's lessons with the rest of the world.

Taking to X, Bill Gates said, "It is always inspiring to meet with Narendra Modi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world."

Prime Minister Modi responded to him by saying, "Wonderful meeting indeed! It is always a pleasure to talk about fields that will improve the world and provide millions of people more power worldwide."

Earlier on Thursday, Gates also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Gates visited Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday after traveling to Odisha on Tuesday night. Along with representatives of the state administration, he also paid a visit to a Bhubaneswar slum and inquired about the welfare of its inhabitants. The donor also engaged in conversations with state-wide women's self-help groups (SHGs).

Additionally, it has been rumored that Gates would attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamanagar, Gujarat.