Delhi BJP leaders said PM Modi is firm in his resolve to pass the Women's Reservation Bill after its failure in Lok Sabha. They accused Congress and other opposition parties of committing a 'sin' and the 'female foeticide' of the amendment.

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the government will continue to make efforts towards getting this Bill passed. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to women across the country after the Lok Sabha rejected the proposal for 33% reservation for women in Parliament. "PM has made it clear that a sin has been committed by Congress and Opposition leaders...PM also made it clear that he stands firm in his resolve and has assured that we will continue to make efforts towards getting this Bill passed...," Sachdeva said.

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BJP slams Opposition for 'female foeticide' of amendment

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, saying that Congress and other Opposition parties did the female foeticide of this amendment. "...PM said that just like female foeticide is done, Congress and other Opposition parties did female foeticide of this amendment. He also said that when the Bill could not get 2/3rd majority, Opposition parties laughed and clapped, this was a demonic laughter. This was heart-piercing for all the women of the country. Opposition tried everything to stall women's rights and closed this door. But under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA is of firm determination...," the BJP MP said.

PM stands with aspirations of women: BJP leaders

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Today, while addressing the nation, PM expressed concerns over Congress and its allies voting against women's reservation. He also assured the women of the country that Narendra Modi and NDA stand with the aspirations of women of the country..."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kavita Patidar said, "...PM Modi got emotional for all those women who did not get their rights...Congress and its allies did not let the women's reservation bill get passed in the Lok Sabha..."

PM recalls 'shameful display' in Parliament

PM Modi addressed the nation and highlighted the scenes within the Parliament, describing what he called a shameful display of disregard for women's rights. He noted that the opposition did not just vote against the bill but actively celebrated its failure.

The PM stated that opposition leaders were "clapping with joy" and "thumping tables" as the bill intended to bolster women's welfare and reservation failed to pass. "... I was deeply saddened to see that when this proposal for women's welfare was defeated, dynastic parties like the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party were clapping with joy. These people were thumping the table after snatching away women's rights...," he said. (ANI)