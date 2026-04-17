BJP's Nitin Nabin slammed Congress as an 'anti-women' alliance after the Women's Reservation Bill failed in the Lok Sabha. He said women will protest, while Rahul Gandhi claimed the opposition 'defeated this attack on the Constitution.'

BJP slams 'anti-women' Congress

After the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday after falling short of the required two-third majority, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that they will not take the issue to the streets and women will now stand up against Congress and its "anti-women" alliance.

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Speaking to reporters after the session, Nabin said if the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill was passed today, the day would be a "day celebrated in golden letters", maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a successful effort. "The Congress party's anti-women alliance, the way Rahul Gandhi and his team have betrayed half the country's population, has been a disgrace. I believe that today, which could have been a day to ensure a major right and participation for half the population, has been robbed of their rightful participation by the Congress and its allies. I also believe that this entire episode has completely exposed the Congress party's anti-women alliance," he said.

Asserting that the women will protest over the decision, he slammed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his conduct in the parliament. "We assure you that the way they have violated women's rights today, we will take to the streets to fully address this issue. Women will now fully stand up against Congress and its anti-women alliance... The anarchist mindset of Rahul Gandhi's entire team is astonished by the kind of words they use inside the House... Women will be seen on the streets, and women will ask them why did you usurp our rights?" Nabin said.

Opposition defeated 'attack on Constitution': Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition has "defeated this attack on the Constitution" after the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi said the Bill was not, in his view, a genuine step toward women's reservation but "a way to change India's political structure."

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We have defeated this attack on the Constitution. We have clearly said that this is not a women's reservation bill, but it is a way to change India's political structure."

Bill fails to secure two-third majority

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it. A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said.

Opposition parties strongly objected to the Delimitation Bill and said the government should implement women's reservation immediately in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. They expressed their full support for women's reservation. (ANI)