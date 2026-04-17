TN CM MK Stalin celebrated the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, calling it a victory against Tamil Nadu and a 'trailer' for the 2026 assembly polls. He declared that the DMK will win over 200 seats in the upcoming election.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed happiness over the non-passage of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, declaring that the "bill against Tamil Nadu" has been defeated in Parliament and this victory is just a trailer of the State Assembly election. He further declared that DMK will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu polls.

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"The bill that came against Tamil Nadu has been defeated in Parliament is the news we got now. This victory is just a trailer. Next coming election is going to come. I've said it's Tamil Nadu vs Delhi. We are going to win in more than 200 seats. Let us work continuously and win," said Stalin.

Bill Fails to Secure Two-Thirds Majority

Earlier, the Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha today, with the opposition parties voting against it. A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said.

Lok Sabha resumed discussion on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. After the Lok Sabha did not pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had no intention to pursue the two other bills.

Heated Debate in Parliament

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah replied to the marathon debate on three bills. He slammed the opposition parties over their stance on the bills to implement women's reservation from the 2029 general elections and said that when they fight the next elections, they will face the wrath of women.

Opposition parties additonally objected to the Delimitation Bill and said the government should implement women's reservation immediately in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. They expressed their full support for women's reservation.

In his speech during the debate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over the Delimitation Bill and said it has "nothing to do with the empowerment of women" and is an "attempt to change the electoral map of India. Nearly 130 members took part in the debate. (ANI)