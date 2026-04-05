BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla urged opposition parties to support the Women's Reservation Act during a special Parliament session from April 16-18. He asked them not to make excuses on the women's empowerment issue, echoing PM Modi's appeal.

BJP Urges Opposition's Support for Women's Bill

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday urged opposition parties to support the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Act), saying they should not "back down" or make excuses on an issue concerning women's empowerment.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "A special session of Parliament is being convened on April 16-18 to implement the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' at the earliest."

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Expressing concern over political reactions, he added, "It is very sad that the government is taking a very important initiative and steps towards women's empowerment, but some political parties are arguing about it and distancing themselves from it."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, he said, "Prime Minister Modi has also made an appeal to all parties today. I hope that all political parties, especially the opposition parties that make big statements for women, will not back down from this and will not make excuses."

'A Historic Moment'

Centre for Social Research Director Ranjana Kumari on Saturday termed the Women's Reservation Bill a "historic moment" for India and urged political parties not to block its implementation, stressing the need for greater participation of women in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Kumari said, "This is a very special moment in India's history... Because the bill was proposed 30 years back, and it was passed in 2023." She noted that its implementation has been delayed due to factors such as delimitation and census. "I think because of the delimitation and census issue that was attached to the bill, it could not be implemented in 2025," she added.

Parliament to Convene for Bill

On Friday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced that Parliament will convene a special session on April 16 to take up the Women's Reservation Bill.

Rijiju said the government is committed to women's empowerment and called for political unity on the issue. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are convening the Parliament on 16th April. We will take up the Women's Reservation Bill then. Empowerment of women is our commitment. We must come together for the empowerment of women, not play politics." (ANI)