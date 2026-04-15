Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu hailed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a historic reform, providing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. He emphasized its role in transforming India's political and governance landscape.

A Historic Reform for Women's Representation Addressing a distinguished gathering of women leaders, achievers, students, and dignitaries, the Chief Minister described the legislation as a historic reform that will transform India's political and governance landscape. Highlighting the significance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Khandu noted that the legislation, passed in 2023 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. He said that women's reservation has been a long-pending demand since 1996, with multiple attempts made over the years before finally being passed in 2023 following a broad consensus across political parties.The Chief Minister informed that a special Parliament session from April 16 to 18 will focus on finalising rules and implementation modalities, to roll out the reservation by the 2029 elections. He emphasised that women's participation in policymaking is a key indicator of development, noting that developed countries often have 40-50 per cent women's representation in governance. In contrast, India currently has about 13.6 per cent women representation in the Lok Sabha and approximately 9 per cent in State Assemblies. Arunachal Pradesh currently has four women MLAs, reflecting the need for greater participation.The Chief Minister urged women to go beyond the 33 per cent reservation and actively participate in political leadership roles. State Initiatives for Women Empowerment Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by the government for women empowerment, the Chief Minister elaborated on the Dulari Kanya Scheme (Rs 50,000 support for higher education of girl students; over 13,800 beneficiaries so far), HPV Vaccination Campaign (Free vaccination for 14-year-old girls; 19,000 beneficiaries identified in the first phase), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (Over 37,000 beneficiaries) and the PM Poshan Scheme (Around 35,000 beneficiaries). Empowering Women through Entrepreneurship He further highlighted the Self-Help Group (SHG) movement, stating that since 2016, over 1.5 lakh women have been actively involved in SHGs across the state. The government now plans to strengthen cooperative movements to expand women-led enterprises.Khandu emphasised the importance of women-led entrepreneurship and highlighted opportunities under MSME initiatives, urging women entrepreneurs to register and benefit from financial support, loans, and training opportunities. He also stressed that village-level development begins with empowering households, and women play a central role in driving socio-economic transformation. Celebrating Arunachal's Women Achievers The Chief Minister also lauded several women achievers from Arunachal Pradesh across fields, including literature, armed forces, entrepreneurship, administration, sports, and social work. He highlighted contributions of women, particularly Mamang Dai - noted author, Colonel Ponung Doming - Indian Army officer, Tage Rita Takhe - entrepreneur and award winner, Tenzin Yanki - first woman IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa - Padma Shri awardee and mountaineer, Yanu Jamoh Lego - traditional medicine practitioner and Padmashree awardee and Dr. Jamuna Bini - academic and cultural preservationist. He also praised women athletes for their contribution to Arunachal Pradesh's improved sports performance, noting that the state now ranks among the top performers in national competitions. A Call for Greater Participation and Leadership The Chief Minister called for reforms in electoral practices and urged political parties to promote qualified women candidates rather than proxy candidates. He emphasised that women must be given opportunities to lead independently.He also expressed hope that Arunachal Pradesh will one day have a woman Chief Minister, and urged women to actively participate in public life.Calling the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a game-changer, the Chief Minister urged women across the state to engage in discussions, break barriers, and take leadership roles in governance and development. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Members of Parliament, and all stakeholders involved in passing the legislation, stating that the reform will significantly strengthen women's empowerment and accelerate India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viksit Arunachal 2047. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday attended a special programme celebrating the spirit of women empowerment and awareness on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, held under the theme "Celebrating Strength, Equality and Leadership".Addressing a distinguished gathering of women leaders, achievers, students, and dignitaries, the Chief Minister described the legislation as a historic reform that will transform India's political and governance landscape. Highlighting the significance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Khandu noted that the legislation, passed in 2023 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. He said that women's reservation has been a long-pending demand since 1996, with multiple attempts made over the years before finally being passed in 2023 following a broad consensus across political parties.The Chief Minister informed that a special Parliament session from April 16 to 18 will focus on finalising rules and implementation modalities, to roll out the reservation by the 2029 elections. He emphasised that women's participation in policymaking is a key indicator of development, noting that developed countries often have 40-50 per cent women's representation in governance. In contrast, India currently has about 13.6 per cent women representation in the Lok Sabha and approximately 9 per cent in State Assemblies. Arunachal Pradesh currently has four women MLAs, reflecting the need for greater participation.The Chief Minister urged women to go beyond the 33 per cent reservation and actively participate in political leadership roles.Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by the government for women empowerment, the Chief Minister elaborated on the Dulari Kanya Scheme (Rs 50,000 support for higher education of girl students; over 13,800 beneficiaries so far), HPV Vaccination Campaign (Free vaccination for 14-year-old girls; 19,000 beneficiaries identified in the first phase), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (Over 37,000 beneficiaries) and the PM Poshan Scheme (Around 35,000 beneficiaries).He further highlighted the Self-Help Group (SHG) movement, stating that since 2016, over 1.5 lakh women have been actively involved in SHGs across the state. The government now plans to strengthen cooperative movements to expand women-led enterprises.Khandu emphasised the importance of women-led entrepreneurship and highlighted opportunities under MSME initiatives, urging women entrepreneurs to register and benefit from financial support, loans, and training opportunities. He also stressed that village-level development begins with empowering households, and women play a central role in driving socio-economic transformation.The Chief Minister also lauded several women achievers from Arunachal Pradesh across fields, including literature, armed forces, entrepreneurship, administration, sports, and social work. He highlighted contributions of women, particularly Mamang Dai - noted author, Colonel Ponung Doming - Indian Army officer, Tage Rita Takhe - entrepreneur and award winner, Tenzin Yanki - first woman IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa - Padma Shri awardee and mountaineer, Yanu Jamoh Lego - traditional medicine practitioner and Padmashree awardee and Dr. Jamuna Bini - academic and cultural preservationist. He also praised women athletes for their contribution to Arunachal Pradesh's improved sports performance, noting that the state now ranks among the top performers in national competitions.The Chief Minister called for reforms in electoral practices and urged political parties to promote qualified women candidates rather than proxy candidates. He emphasised that women must be given opportunities to lead independently.He also expressed hope that Arunachal Pradesh will one day have a woman Chief Minister, and urged women to actively participate in public life.Calling the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a game-changer, the Chief Minister urged women across the state to engage in discussions, break barriers, and take leadership roles in governance and development. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Members of Parliament, and all stakeholders involved in passing the legislation, stating that the reform will significantly strengthen women's empowerment and accelerate India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viksit Arunachal 2047. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source