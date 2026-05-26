Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, hailing May 26, 2014, as the start of a transformative era with decisive governance and inclusive growth.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 12 years in office on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised his leadership, saying May 26, 2014, marked the beginning of a transformative phase in "India's civilisational and developmental journey."

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who first took the oath of office on May 26, 2014, has since been sworn in for two consecutive terms in 2019 and 2024.

Rajnath Singh Hails 'New Chapter' in India's Journey

In a post on X, Singh said Modi's taking the oath as Prime Minister ushered in a decisive change in governance. He wrote, "May 26, 2014, marked the beginning of a new chapter in India's civilisational and developmental journey. The day Shri Narendra Modi took oath as India's Prime Minister, India witnessed a decisive shift in governance, vision, leadership, and national resolve."

Highlighting the government's work over the past 12 years, Singh said India has made progress across sectors under Modi's leadership. He said, "From economic development and social welfare to a strong push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and digital transformation, from infrastructure growth and decisive global leadership to a stronger national security framework -- under his leadership, India has marched ahead with unprecedented speed and scale."

The Defence Minister further said India's growth has become broader and more inclusive, with millions of people becoming active participants in the country's development. He added, "India's growth story has become broader, deeper and more inclusive than ever before. Most importantly, under the leadership of PM Modi, the vision of Antyodaya has been realised in its truest sense. Millions who had remained unseen and unheard for decades became active participants in India's growth story."

Referring to the BJP's governance slogan, Singh said the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" has been reflected in policy and governance at every level. He wrote, "The vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' has not remained merely a slogan, but has reflected in governance and policy at every level. Today, India stands stronger, prouder and more self-confident than ever before."

Praising PM Modi's personal commitment to public service, Singh described him as a "Pradhan-Sevak" devoted to the nation and said his dedication continues to inspire millions. He added, "A 'Pradhan-Sevak', in the truest sense, Modi Ji has dedicated every moment of his life to the service of Maa Bharati and her people. His tireless commitment, unwavering resolve and selfless devotion towards the nation continue to inspire millions. I pray to the Almighty for his good health, long life and continued service to the nation."

Uttarakhand CM Echoes Praise for 'Historic' Era

Similarly, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, calling May 26, 2014, a defining moment in India's modern history.

In a post on X marking the occasion, Dhami said, "26 May 2014 was not merely a date, but a historic moment marking the launch of a new era for India, when the nation took a decisive step towards a developed, well-governed, and confident New India under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji."

Highlighting the Centre's achievements over the past 12 years, he said India had reached several historic milestones with service, good governance and welfare of the poor at the core of governance. He said, "Over the past 12 years, India has achieved numerous historic milestones by placing service, good governance, and welfare of the poor at the center. While on one hand, the country has established a strong identity on the global stage, on the other hand, the task of delivering the benefits of schemes to the person standing in the last row has also progressed at an unprecedented pace."

Dhami also referred to flagship initiatives and infrastructure expansion under the Modi government, saying the period had redefined development in the country. He added, "Permanent houses for the poor, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman Bharat, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, women's empowerment, modern infrastructure, rapidly developing road-rail-air connectivity, and new opportunities for the youth--these 12 years have seen India redefine development."

Praising Modi's leadership, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister ji, the nation has elevated bold decisions, transparent governance, and the spirit of placing national interest above all to new heights. On this historic journey dedicated to 12 years of public service, good governance, and public welfare, heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the esteemed Prime Minister ji."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)