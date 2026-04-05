Centre for Social Research Director Ranjana Kumari lauded the Women's Reservation Bill as a "historic moment," urging parties not to block its implementation. She noted delays due to delimitation and the need for more women in Parliament.

'Historic Moment' for India

Centre for Social Research Director Ranjana Kumari on Saturday termed the Women's Reservation Bill a "historic moment" for India and urged political parties not to block its implementation, stressing the need for greater participation of women in Parliament.

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Speaking to ANI, Kumari said, "This is a very special moment in India's history... Because the bill was proposed 30 years back, and it was passed in 2023." She noted that its implementation has been delayed due to factors such as delimitation and census. "I think because of the delimitation and census issue that was attached to the bill, it could not be implemented in 2025," she added.

'Unjust to the Women of India'

Highlighting the vision of the Constitution makers, Kumari said, "It was our Constitution makers' wish to give equality to women. B. R. Ambedkar was the one who really talked about women's participation." Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on increasing women's representation, she said, "The PM is very right in saying that more women should participate in our nation-building process. They should be part of Parliament because if women are not there, certainly nobody is talking about women."

Kumari also appealed to political parties opposing the bill, urging them to reconsider their stance. "There is a little bit of news that some parties are trying to block this in the Parliament. This is totally unjust to the women of India," she said.

'A New Initiative for All Women'

Meanwhile, women's rights activist Nida Khan also welcomed the move, calling it a significant step towards empowering women in politics. "As we heard, PM Modi said that 33 per cent reservation will be given to women. This clearly demonstrates the government's intention to advance women's lives. It wants to give women a new position and identity within political parties," she said.

Khan further added, "I feel this is a new initiative for all women, which will further demonstrate their leadership qualities. In Parliament on April 16, 17 and 18, I think there will be discussions on women who have long sought leadership in their own communities." She also emphasised that the government has prioritised women's issues. "I believe this government has focused most on women, their safety, and the advancement of women in every way," she said.

Special Parliament Session Announced

On Friday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced that Parliament will convene a special session on April 16 to take up the Women's Reservation Bill. Rijiju said the government is committed to women's empowerment and called for political unity on the issue.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are convening the Parliament on 16th April. We will take up the Women's Reservation Bill then. Empowerment of women is our commitment. We must come together for the empowerment of women, not play politics." (ANI)