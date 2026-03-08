UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced on International Women's Day that the govt will provide a Rs 25,000 package for daughters from birth to graduation under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana. He stated that 27 lakh daughters are currently benefiting.

UP Govt Announces Rs 25,000 Package for Daughters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in the International Women's Day program and said that the government will provide women with a package of Rs 25,000 from their birth to graduation.

Addressing the gathering on the occassion, Adityanath added that the State government had distributed cheques to the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana. He said that 27 lakh daughters in Uttar Pradesh are benefiting from the scheme. "Today we have accomplished many tasks here. Through this platform, we have distributed cheques to the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana. A daughter will no longer be dependent on anyone; instead, from birth to graduation, the government will provide her with a package of 25 thousand rupees... Currently, 27 lakh daughters in the state are benefiting from this scheme..." he said.

Political Leaders Extend Greetings

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings on the occasion. He also had a conversation with some young female students in Kerala, which described as "extremely inspiring." The Rae Bareli MP said their confidence and belief in their dreams show that "women are the greatest force for change." In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "The conversation with some young female students in Kerala was extremely inspiring. Their confidence and belief in their dreams show that women are the greatest force for change. Heartfelt wishes to all on International Women's Day."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the nation on International Women's Day and paid tribute to the strength, determination and achievements of India's Nari Shakti. The Prime Minister greeted women across the country and acknowledged their growing role in shaping India's progress. He said that across every field, women are contributing with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal, and that their achievements inspire the nation while strengthening the collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.

About International Women's Day

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment. (ANI)