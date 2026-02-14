A woman posing as a patient abducted a 3-day-old baby boy from a Tiruchirappalli hospital. After befriending the new mother, she took the infant for a supposed vaccination and disappeared. Police have launched a probe.

A three-day-old baby boy was abducted from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday morning after a woman posing as a patient gained the mother's trust and disappeared with the infant under the pretext of taking him for vaccination.

How the Abduction Unfolded

Sukanya, wife of Vignesh from Thuraiyur in Tiruchirappalli district, was admitted to the hospital on the 11th for delivery. She gave birth to a baby boy on the same day. Her relative Prema was assisting her at the hospital. During her stay, a woman who had come to the same ward for treatment befriended Sukanya, introducing herself as Meenakshi. She frequently interacted with Sukanya and even helped her occasionally.

This morning, when Sukanya mentioned that the newborn needed to be taken for vaccination, the woman offered to take the baby herself, saying she would get the vaccination done and return. Trusting her, Sukanya handed over the baby.

However, when the woman did not return for a long time, Sukanya grew suspicious and began searching for her within the hospital premises. Both the woman and the baby were missing. Sukanya immediately informed her parents, and the family searched extensively but could not locate them.

Police Launch Investigation

A complaint was subsequently lodged at the Government Hospital Police Station regarding the missing baby. Based on the complaint, police have launched an intensive investigation. Along with Sukanya's relatives, the police conducted a thorough search across the hospital premises. They are also examining CCTV footage to determine whether the abduction was captured on camera.

Hospital authorities stated that no patient had been admitted under the name Meenakshi in the past three days. Police suspect that the woman may have used a fake identity and deliberately befriended Sukanya with the intention of kidnapping the newborn. Police investigations are ongoing.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)