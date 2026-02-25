Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged PM Modi to address the Gaza conflict during his upcoming state visit to Israel. She called for him to demand justice for the 'genocide of thousands' when he addresses the Knesset, citing India's historic role.

Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Address Gaza Conflict

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Gaza conflict when he addresses the Knesset in his upcoming visit to Israel, calling for justice for innocent victims and emphasising India's historic commitment to truth and peace on the global stage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote," I hope that the Prime Minister Narendramodi mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them. India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation. We must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world."

PM Modi's State Visit to Israel

Her remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a State visit to Israel on February 25-26. The visit comes at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and marks the Prime Minister's second visit to Israel, following his 2017 trip when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

Agenda and Diplomatic Engagements

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will review the significant progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

According to the MEA, the leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also call on Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel. This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and present an opportunity to review common challenges, as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.

Reflecting the significance of the diplomatic engagement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday termed the upcoming visit "historic", stating that the partnership continues to scale new heights. (ANI)