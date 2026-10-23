A woman was killed and her husband and son injured during an attack by unidentified persons in Mudalur, Thoothukudi. Two daughters of the family are missing, prompting a police investigation into a possible abduction.

Tragic Attack at Mudalur Residence

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): A woman was allegedly killed after unidentified persons broke into a house and attacked a family at Mudalur near Sathankulam in the early hours of Friday, officials said. Her husband and son sustained serious injuries, while their two daughters are reportedly missing.

The family belongs to Muthukrishnan (50) and his wife Mary Regila (39), residents of Mudalur. The couple has three children -- Blessy (15), Prinza Papa (14) and Blesset Raja (10).

Incident Details and Police Investigation

According to preliminary information, unidentified persons allegedly entered their house in the early hours of Friday and assaulted the family members. Mary Regila died on the spot, while Muthukrishnan and their son, Blesset Raja, sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the couple's daughters, Blessy and Prinza Papa, are reportedly missing following the incident. Tattarmadam police have launched an investigation into the incident. Police are also investigating whether the two girls were abducted in connection with the attack. (ANI)

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