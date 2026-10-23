Congress MP Mallu Ravi dismisses Amit Shah's 30-year rule claim as a distraction, while Shah accuses the Congress of negative politics and failing to win elections due to their stance on democratic institutions and infiltrators.

Mallu Ravi Challenges BJP’s Long-Term Power Claim

Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Friday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement that the BJP government would continue in power for the next 30 years, calling it a diversion tactic and predicting the party's defeat in the next general elections. Ravi alleged that people were dissatisfied with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the law and order situation, and what he described as threats to the public.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi said, "Amit Shah gave a statement that their government will continue for the next 30 years. These are their diversion tactics. They will be out of power in the next general elections. People are vexed about SIR, law and order, and the way they are threatening the people. This is the beginning of the end of the BJP."

Amit Shah Defends Government and Criticizes Congress

On Thursday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Congress party would not be able to win elections even by 2030 due to its "negative politics," accusing Rahul Gandhi of raising "vote theft" allegations solely to safeguard the vote bank of infiltrators. Addressing a gathering in the national capital here, the Home Minister dismissed the Congress party’s repeated questions on the neutrality of the Election Commission of India (ECI), remarking that the grand old party only blames democratic institutions when it loses.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that you want to save the votes of infiltrators by levelling allegations of vote theft. The Congress has not been elected in several states for decades, and this trend began long before PM Modi came to power," Shah said.

Criticism of Opposition’s Electoral Fortunes

Taking a swipe at Congress' electoral fortunes, Shah added, "The way you are pursuing negative politics, I want to tell you that you will not be able to win elections even by 2030... Where you win, the Election Commission is doing well, but whenever you lose, the Election Commission is deemed faulty. If you can hear my words, remember that your turn will not come for the next 30 years."

This comes amid the INDIA bloc’s agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Congress has demanded the removal of CEC Kumar and a rollback of the SIR exercise.

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