A woman, along with her two-year-old daughter, allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Wednesday late at night, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place in Simaria Tal village under the jurisdiction of Dabra police station in Gwalior district. The woman, identified as Manisha Baghel, reportedly had a heated argument with her husband on Wednesday morning and allegedly committed the act later when her husband and other family members were not at home, the police added.

"An unfortunate incident took place in Simaria Tal village in Dabra police station limits, where a woman, along with her 2-year-old daughter, set herself on fire by pouring diesel in her house. When the neighbouring people saw the flames of fire, they informed the police about the incident. Upon receiving the message, the police immediately reached the spot but both of them died sustaining severe burn injuries," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Robin Jain said. When the police questioned eyewitnesses and neighbours, it was revealed that the woman had an argument with her husband, Manish Baghel, in the morning. After Manish left the house, the woman was alone with her daughter, following which she allegedly carried out the act, the officer said.

He further said that the police were investigating the case from all possible angles and recording the statements of all the people allegedly concerned in the matter. Additionally, the mobile phone was sent for a forensic check, and information was sought from experts. The investigation into the matter is underway, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings revealed in the probe, he added.