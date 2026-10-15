Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala slammed former DGP R Sreelekha's comments on Rahul Gandhi, demanding an apology. Sreelekha, a BJP leader, compared Rahul's protest to the behaviour of a person under the influence of drugs.

Complaint Filed Against Sreelekha A complaint has been filed with the DGP against Sreelekha over her alleged derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Youth Congress State Vice President Vishnu Sunil Panthalam filed the complaint. Sreelekha Criticises Rahul Gandhi's Protest The controversy erupted after BJP leader R Sreelekha criticised Rahul Gandhi over his participation in a protest in Delhi, comparing his behaviour to that of a person under the influence of drugs. Earlier in her speech in Kollam, Sreelekha said, "Rahul Gandhi describes the protest in Delhi as a ‘thandavam’. But a thandavam is something on an entirely different level. It is like the frantic behaviour of someone who has consumed excessive amounts of drugs without any planning or control. That is the kind of spectacle he is putting on there."Does the Congress have no shame in organising a protest alongside what she described as ‘cockroaches’, while holding up the Constitution of India?," she added. Chennithala Demands Apology, Threatens Legal Action Chennithala demanded an immediate withdrawl of the statement and said the state government would pursue legal action. "My question is, what has happened to these people? They are insulting and humiliating Rahul Gandhi. What is wrong with them? One day, they submit their resignation, and the next day, they withdraw it. What exactly is happening? This suggests that there are some serious issues involved," he said."In any case, they must withdraw their remarks against Rahul Gandhi. The language they used was highly insulting. Rahul Gandhi is a prominent Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition whom people across India admire, respect and hold in high regard. They must retract their statements against him and apologise. The complaint received against them will be pursued through the appropriate legal channels," he added.Chennithala also referred to Operation Toofan, which began on June 2, describing it as an initiative supported by people across Kerala, cutting across political differences. He said, "Operation Toofan, which began on June 2, is an initiative supported by people across Kerala, cutting across political differences. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday condemned the remarks made by former Director General of Police (DGP) and BJP State Vice President R Sreelekha against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding that she withdraw her statements and apologise. He also questioned the appropriateness of a former senior police officer making such comments. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennithala said, "Every media professional and the public in Kerala know about this. My question is, what has happened to these people? A person who once served as the DGP speaking in this manner—is it appropriate? People themselves must think about what happens to those who have held such high positions after they retire. If they want to protect their political interests, they are free to do so. But they must also remember the positions they once held and the responsibility that came with them. If the Kerala Police were to fabricate something, would it not be obvious to everyone? Is that how the police operate?"A complaint has been filed with the DGP against Sreelekha over her alleged derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Youth Congress State Vice President Vishnu Sunil Panthalam filed the complaint.The controversy erupted after BJP leader R Sreelekha criticised Rahul Gandhi over his participation in a protest in Delhi, comparing his behaviour to that of a person under the influence of drugs. Earlier in her speech in Kollam, Sreelekha said, "Rahul Gandhi describes the protest in Delhi as a ‘thandavam’. But a thandavam is something on an entirely different level. It is like the frantic behaviour of someone who has consumed excessive amounts of drugs without any planning or control. That is the kind of spectacle he is putting on there."Does the Congress have no shame in organising a protest alongside what she described as ‘cockroaches’, while holding up the Constitution of India?," she added.Chennithala demanded an immediate withdrawl of the statement and said the state government would pursue legal action. "My question is, what has happened to these people? They are insulting and humiliating Rahul Gandhi. What is wrong with them? One day, they submit their resignation, and the next day, they withdraw it. What exactly is happening? This suggests that there are some serious issues involved," he said."In any case, they must withdraw their remarks against Rahul Gandhi. The language they used was highly insulting. Rahul Gandhi is a prominent Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition whom people across India admire, respect and hold in high regard. They must retract their statements against him and apologise. The complaint received against them will be pursued through the appropriate legal channels," he added.Chennithala also referred to Operation Toofan, which began on June 2, describing it as an initiative supported by people across Kerala, cutting across political differences. He said, "Operation Toofan, which began on June 2, is an initiative supported by people across Kerala, cutting across political differences. (ANI)