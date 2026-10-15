The Keralam Assembly saw a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition fronts over removing fences in Idukki. The opposition alleged a hidden agenda, while the government cited protecting lives and clearing encroachments, leading to a walkout.

The Keralam Assembly on Thursday witnessed a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition fronts over the removal of unauthorised fences and structures in the forest-fringe areas of Chinnakanal and Shanthapara in Idukki district, with the opposition alleging a hidden agenda to take over inhabited areas and the government defending the action as necessary to protect human lives and clear encroachments.

Opposition Alleges Hidden Agenda

The opposition moved an adjournment motion over the demolition of structures and restrictions in elephant corridor areas, alleging that the removal of fences on revenue land was part of an attempt to convert Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) land into forest land. Presenting the notice, MLA K U Jenish Kumar alleged that the government order was being used to remove fences from inhabited areas, affecting the rights and livelihoods of farmers in the hill regions. He also questioned the Forest Department's authority to remove fences erected on revenue land.

Government Defends Action

Responding to the allegations, Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said the action was limited to unauthorised fences and constructions, including those linked to two major resorts. He said there was no officially declared elephant corridor in Chinnakanal and that the district administration had ordered the removal of unauthorised fences following demands from local residents after an Adivasi youth was killed in an elephant attack on September 23. The minister said the government would examine whether legally erected fences in inhabited areas had also been removed. He accused the opposition of raising the issue either due to a lack of other subjects or to protect vested interests.

Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said the measures were aimed at protecting human lives and pointed out that the demand to remove unauthorised fences had initially come from the president of a panchayat governed by the CPI(M).

CM Clarifies Stance, Accuses LDF

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said encroachments were widespread in Chinnakanal and clarified that the government had no intention of converting CHR land into forest land. He also accused the previous LDF government of attempting to turn CHR land into forest land.

The debate intensified when the ministers questioned the previous government's record on removing encroachments. Shibu Baby John asked why the Pinarayi Vijayan government had failed to recover land allegedly encroached upon by Mahindra Resorts despite a Kerala High Court order in 2022.

Opposition Stages Walkout

The opposition rejected the allegations, maintaining that it stood with farmers and people dependent on the land for their livelihood. Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said the concerns of farmers were being raised in the Assembly and called for transparency in the government's action against unauthorised fences. Vijayan alleged that the demolition drive could be used to pursue hidden interests under the pretext of removing illegal structures.

He said the opposition was walking out in protest against the denial of permission to discuss the matter as an adjournment motion. The Speaker rejected the adjournment motion, following which opposition members staged a walkout from the Assembly.

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