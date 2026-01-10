Winter intensifies across India as Srinagar's Dal Lake freezes over and dense fog blankets cities like Delhi and Agra. The IMD has issued cold wave alerts for several states, while Delhi grapples with dropping temperatures and 'very poor' air quality.

As winter intensifies across the Kashmir Valley, a thin layer of ice formed on Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday. Meanwhile, a blanket of fog enveloped several other parts of India, including Agra, Moradabad, Patna, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

In Jaisalmer, locals are coping with the cold by warming themselves around bonfires. The region is experiencing dense fog and mist due to a western disturbance, covering all tourist spots. Tourists from across the country and abroad are enjoying the chilly weather, while severe cold has set in, and night temperatures have dropped noticeably this season. The minimum temperature recorded is 4.5°C. The thick fog has also significantly slowed vehicle movement on national highways.

IMD Forecasts Cold Wave Conditions

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, cold day conditions are expected in isolated areas of East Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh over the next two days. Cold wave alerts cover isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, North Interior Karnataka, and Rajasthan between January 10 to 14.

Delhi Reels Under Cold and 'Very Poor' Air Quality

A thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday morning as cold wave conditions continued to grip the region, with temperatures dropping to 5.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The air pollution levels also rose sharply.

Delhi's AQI Surges to 'Very Poor'

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 361, falling under the "very poor" category until 7 am. Several areas across New Delhi recorded AQI levels above 300. Nehru Nagar reported the highest pollution level at 426, followed by Dwarka Sector 8 at 402 and RK Puram at 390. Patparganj registered an AQI of 400, while Chandni Chowk recorded 398. The AQI was 361 in the ITO area and 326 near IGI Airport.

Friday's Weather and Air Quality

Earlier on Friday, the mercury dipped to 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Friday as cold weather continued, with rain lashing parts of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A thick layer of smog also blanketed several areas, while air quality remained in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category across Delhi, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CPCB readings showed that Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 280, placing it in the 'poor' category. Several areas witnessed a sharp decline in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 385, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Other locations with high AQI levels included Chandni Chowk at 335, Jahangirpuri at 340, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 354, ITO at 307, Ferozeshah Road at 307, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range at 360, Dwarka Sector 8 at 346, Ashok Vihar at 328 and Nehru Nagar at 392. Some parts of the city recorded relatively better air quality. IGI Airport Terminal 3 reported an AQI of 252, which still falls under the 'poor' category, according to CPCB. (ANI)