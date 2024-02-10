Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Will not tolerate insult to Chaudhary Charan Singh...' says Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at the Opposition benches saying "You virtually insulted Chaudhary Charan Singh, you insulted his legacy. You had no time for Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh."

    Will not tolerate insult to Chaudhary Charan Singh says angry Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to opposition gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday slammed the Opposition for disrupting Parliamentary proceedings during a discussion on the Bharat Ratna award for former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

    Attempting to keep the house in order, a clearly agitated Dhankhar challenged Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, "Why are you shouting like a commando?" and requested the opposition members to quiet down.

    He said, "Don't use this language. I will not tolerate insult to Chaudhary Charan Singh. He stands for impeccable public life, unimpeachable integrity, and commitment to farmers...I have seen with my eyes, ruckus, chaos, condemnation, shouting and sloganeering."

    "You virtually insulted Chaudhary Charan Singh, you insulted his legacy. You had no time for Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh. You are hurting every farmer in the country by creating such an environment inside the House on the issue of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Our heads should go in shame," Dhankhar added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday, February 9, that agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan and former prime ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh have been posthumously given the Bharat Ratna. 

    Recently, 96-year-old BJP stalwart L.K. Advani was also given the honor. Posthumous recognition was also given to socialist leader and two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

    The announcement that Chaudhary Charan Singh will get India's highest civilian award coincides with rumors of a seat-sharing agreement between the BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which was started by his son and is currently run by his grandson, Jayant Chaudhary.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Uttarakhand government orders magisterial probe into Haldwani violence snt

    BREAKING: Uttarakhand government orders magisterial probe into Haldwani violence

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas organisers of Malappuram in debt? Report anr

    Kerala: Organisers of Nava Kerala Sadas in Malappuram in debt? Report

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-640 February 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-640 February 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Journalist Nikhil Wagle car vandalised in Pune over remarks against PM Modi Advani WATCH gcw

    Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car vandalised in Pune over remarks against PM Modi, Advani (WATCH)

    Kerala: Two accused in PSC impersonation case surrender before court; remanded anr

    Kerala: Two accused in PSC impersonation case surrender before court; remanded

    Recent Stories

    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl RBA

    Is Munawar Faruqui in LOVE? Bigg Boss 17 winner shares romantic pic with mystery girl

    Holi to Cherry Blossom: 6 Spring festivals celebrated around the World ATG

    Holi to Cherry Blossom: 6 Spring festivals celebrated around the World

    Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform RBA

    Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth's film on THIS platform

    Kerala: CPM defends Veena Vijayan's Exalogic Solutions amid probe by central agencies anr

    Kerala: CPM defends Veena Vijayan's Exalogic Solutions amid probe by central agencies

    Valentines Day 2024: 6 places to visit in Kolkata with your beloved ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 6 places to visit in Kolkata with your beloved

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon