    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in the liquor policy case. His ex-deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month for alleged corruption in the same case.

    Will answer all questions Arvind Kejriwal as he appears before CBI in excise policy case
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in the national capital for questioning in connection with the excise policy case. To the CBI headquarters, Kejriwal was joined by his equivalent from Punjab, Bhagwant Maan, Delhi Ministers, and AAP MPs. 

    "I will answer all the questions. BJP leaders are talking about it (my arrest). The CBI is controlled by BJP," Kejriwal told reporters outside the CBI office. The Delhi chief minister paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in the nation's capital before appearing before the CBI. 

    The national convenor of the AAP criticised the Centre, claiming that some anti-national elements opposed India's development. "Some anti-national forces do not want India to develop. I want to tell these forces that the country will continue to progress," Kejriwal told reporters before leaving his residence. 

    Prior to joining, Kejriwal met at a high level with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) top leaders on Sunday. The meeting took place in Kejriwal's house.

    Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, Rajkumar Anand, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain were among the Delhi ministers present during the meeting. Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Sardar Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan both attended the meeting. 

    At the meeting in Kejriwal's home, AAP MPs Raghav Chadha, ND Gupta, and Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel also participated. The meeting was held, according to sources, to discuss what should be done after Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI on Sunday.

    Kejriwal stated in a video message that was published early on Sunday, "They (the CBI) have called me today and I will surely go. They are extremely strong and have the ability to imprison anyone. If BJP has instructed CBI to detain me, CBI will undoubtedly carry out their orders."

    In the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case on Sunday. As Kejriwal was being questioned by the CBI on Sunday, AAP members protested in the nation's capital. At Kashmiri Gate, Delhi Police apprehended several AAP members. 

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
