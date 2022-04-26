Why you hid during Babri Masjid demolition: Maharashtra CM slams MNS and BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray questioned the BJP's quietness during the Babri Masjid demolition and stressed its court's decision to build the Ram Mandir.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, stating that they went into hiding during the Babri Masjid demolition.

In his fresh attack, Thackeray questioned the BJP's quietness during the Babri Masjid demolition and stressed its court's decision to build Ram Mandir. He asked, what type of 'Hindutvawadi' are you? You went into hiding while the Babri Masjid demolition. The court decides to build the Ram Mandir.

Both the parties in the state have been trying to corner Shiv Sena and its ally Congress and Nationalist Congress Party over its alliance.

Uddhav Thackeray stated that both the parties (BJP and MNS) are weak Hindutvawadis. This is a forgery of neo-Hinduism. He added that they are competing within themselves to see whose shirt is more saffron.

Additionally, Thackeray added that "We believe in Gada-dhaari [mace-wielding] hindutva and not the ghanta-dhari [bell-holding] hindutva." Chief Minister also added that he would soon conduct a rally and deal with such weak Hindutvawadis.

This marks the first time that CM Uddhav Thackeray has ever replied to any controversy that erupted with the MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who warned the government to pull down all the loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3. If failed, the MNS party will play Hanuman Chalisa near mosques. For the same, the BJP has shown its support.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Director General of Police has issued orders to enforce the law and Supreme Court guidelines regarding loudspeakers strictly. Following the controversy over loudspeakers, Mumbai Police surveyed the city's mosques. They discovered that approximately 70% of mosques did not use loudspeakers or used them only at low volume for Azaan around 5 am. The use of loudspeakers is prohibited between 10 pm, and 6 am, following the Supreme Court guidelines.

The DGP also instructed unit commanders to allow loudspeakers between 6 am and 10 pm with police permission. A special squad will likely be formed soon to monitor loudspeaker noise levels. Mumbai Police is also preparing to deal with any law and order issues.

Also Read: Hanuman Chalisa row: Bombay HC refuses MP-MLA Rana couple plea seeking quashing of FIR

Also Read: Maharashtra BJP skips all-party meeting by state government over loudspeaker row

Also Read: Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA Rana couple moves to Bombay HC seeking cancellation of FIR against them