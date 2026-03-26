Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi criticised the TMC for skipping an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, stating the party has "no concern for the nation." Kiren Rijiju confirmed TMC's absence while other opposition parties showed solidarity.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Thursday criticised the Trinamool Congress for skipping an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the party has "no concern for the nation", accusing it of pursuing only political agendas.

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'We are in a state of war'

He stated that the country is in a "state of war" and that both opposition parties and the ruling party should speak with one voice during such critical times. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are in a state of war... At such a time, the opposition parties and the ruling party of the country should speak with one voice. Significant efforts are being undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi; that is precisely why an all-party meeting was convened. Prime Minister Modi apprised both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha of the situation. The TMC has no concern for the nation; their sole agenda is to engage in politics... The TMC ought to have attended (the all-party meeting)..."

Opposition Parties Assure Support, Except TMC

The comments come against the backdrop of an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, where the government reassured Opposition leaders that India remains on equal footing amid the West Asia crisis. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated later that the opposition parties have assured that they will stand with the government in all the steps it takes to deal with the situation created by energy supply constraints.

He said representatives from all parties participated in the meeting except for the Trinamool Congress. "I requested twice, but they said they wouldn't attend because they were travelling elsewhere. Perhaps to West Bengal or somewhere else, but they said they wouldn't attend. However, the entire political spectrum, including all the other major opposition parties and those in favour, participated in the all-party meeting... I believe that after the detailed information and answers to the questions the government provided today at this all-party meeting, I believe the opposition will also stand together in times of crisis... In a way, I also saw a sense of solidarity from all opposition parties," he said.

BJP MP Brij Lal also criticised some opposition parties for not attending the meeting in full strength, alleging that certain leaders prefer public narratives over constructive engagement in formal discussions.

Govt Assures on Energy Security

According to sources, a detailed presentation was given at the all-party meeting by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, followed by remarks from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The sources said the government highlighted that energy security remains stable, with adequate availability of crude oil, LPG and other essential supplies, and that India's strong refining capacity will ensure continued supply, including fertilisers, with shipments already arriving. Four have arrived, and more are expected.

Key Attendees at the Meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also among those present at the meeting.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party leaders Dharmendra Yadav, and Javed Ali, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, LJP's Arun Bharti, DMK leader P Wilson and AAP's Sanjay Singh were among those present. JD(U) was represented by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and the party's working president, Sanjay Jha.

TMC Justifies Skipping Meet

No leader from the Trinamool Congress attended the meeting. TMC MP Saugata Roy said the entire fight is ongoing with the BJP. "What meeting will we hold with them?" he asked.

The conflict between Israel-US and Iran began on February 28. (ANI)