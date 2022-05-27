Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Chhatrapati Shivaji scion Sambhajiraje exit Rajya Sabha elections?

    The decision comes days after Sambhaji claimed that the Shiv Sena had betrayed him by declaring Sanjay Pawar as its candidate for Maharashtra's sixth Rajya Sabha seat.
     

    Why did Chhatrapati Shivaji scion Sambhajiraje exit Rajya Sabha elections? - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 27, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendent Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, on Friday, announced that he had withdrawn his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. Sambhajiraje was a nominated member of the House who sought to run as an independent candidate in the election.

    Initially, the Shiv Sena supported his candidature but later declared that it would field its own candidate for the seat.

    While withdrawing his nomination, Sambhajiraje stated, "I have withdrawn my nomination to avoid horse-trading. I am a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, and I also have my own pride. I will strengthen Swarajya organisation in Maharashtra."

    The decision comes just days after Sambhaji claimed that the Sena had betrayed him by declaring Sanjay Pawar as its candidate for Maharashtra's sixth Rajya Sabha seat on Tuesday. Sambhaji claimed that the Sena promised him that he would be the Sena's candidate.

    The Sena's decision was reportedly made after Sambhaji refused the party's condition that he should join the party. Instead, Sambhaji decided to run as an independent candidate in the election.

    Shiv Sena has fielded two candidates for Upper House seats, Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. Pawar is the Sena's district chief in Kolhapur.

    Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar suggested that the MVA might support Sambhajiraje, but Sena expressed a desire to run for both seats.

    Also, The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena announced its support for the former legislator on Thursday. MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale suggested that by continuing to use Chhatrapati Shivaji's name, the Sena "betrays and backstabs" his descendants.

    While the BJP can easily win two seats, the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress each have enough votes to win one. The contest was for the sixth seat, which the ruling parties could win by pooling their votes. Sambhaji sought MVA support for the sixth seat, but Sena announced its own candidate.

    On June 10, Maharashtra will hold elections for six Rajya Sabha seats.

    About Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati,

    1) Sambhaji is a member of the royal family of Kolhapur. He is the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 13th direct descendant. He is the great-grandson of Kolhapur's Chhatrapati Shahu.

    2) For nearly six years, he has led the Maratha community's fight for reservation.

    Also read: 'Misogynistic and vile': Maharashtra BJP chief tells Supriya Sule to 'go home and cook', faces backlash

    Also read: ED raids Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's home, other locations in PMLA probe

    Also read: ED investigation links Nawab Malik with D-company

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Killers of Kashmiri TV actress eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in 3 days

    Killers of Kashmiri TV actress eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in 3 days

    MP man throws wife into the well after being asked to wait for meal - adt

    MP man throws wife into the well after being asked to wait for meal

    Climate alert Massive coral bleaching in Andaman sea

    Climate alert! Massive coral bleaching in Andaman sea

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Delhi stadiums to remain open till 10 pm after row over IAS officer 'walking his dog' - adt

    Delhi stadiums to remain open till 10 pm after row over IAS officer 'walking his dog'

    Recent Stories

    Chessable Masters 2022: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa loses final to Ding Liren in tie-breaker after superb comeback-ayh

    Chessable Masters 2022: Praggnanandhaa loses final to Ding Liren in tie-breaker after superb comeback

    football Real Madrid or Liverpool: Who will win Champions League final Yellow turtle predicts snt

    Real Madrid or Liverpool: Who will win the Champions League? Yellow turtle predicts

    Aryan Khan drug case NCB SIT gives clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan son drb

    Aryan Khan drug case: NCB gives clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan’s son

    IMU CET 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, Know how to download - adt

    IMU CET 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, Know how to download

    Top Gun: Maverick full HD movie LEAKED: Tom Cruise's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Top Gun: Maverick HD movie LEAKED: Tom Cruise's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon