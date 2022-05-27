Why did Chhatrapati Shivaji scion Sambhajiraje exit Rajya Sabha elections?

The decision comes days after Sambhaji claimed that the Shiv Sena had betrayed him by declaring Sanjay Pawar as its candidate for Maharashtra's sixth Rajya Sabha seat.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendent Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, on Friday, announced that he had withdrawn his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. Sambhajiraje was a nominated member of the House who sought to run as an independent candidate in the election.

Initially, the Shiv Sena supported his candidature but later declared that it would field its own candidate for the seat.

While withdrawing his nomination, Sambhajiraje stated, "I have withdrawn my nomination to avoid horse-trading. I am a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, and I also have my own pride. I will strengthen Swarajya organisation in Maharashtra."

The decision comes just days after Sambhaji claimed that the Sena had betrayed him by declaring Sanjay Pawar as its candidate for Maharashtra's sixth Rajya Sabha seat on Tuesday. Sambhaji claimed that the Sena promised him that he would be the Sena's candidate.

The Sena's decision was reportedly made after Sambhaji refused the party's condition that he should join the party. Instead, Sambhaji decided to run as an independent candidate in the election.

Shiv Sena has fielded two candidates for Upper House seats, Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. Pawar is the Sena's district chief in Kolhapur.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar suggested that the MVA might support Sambhajiraje, but Sena expressed a desire to run for both seats.

Also, The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena announced its support for the former legislator on Thursday. MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale suggested that by continuing to use Chhatrapati Shivaji's name, the Sena "betrays and backstabs" his descendants.

While the BJP can easily win two seats, the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress each have enough votes to win one. The contest was for the sixth seat, which the ruling parties could win by pooling their votes. Sambhaji sought MVA support for the sixth seat, but Sena announced its own candidate.

On June 10, Maharashtra will hold elections for six Rajya Sabha seats.

About Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati,

1) Sambhaji is a member of the royal family of Kolhapur. He is the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 13th direct descendant. He is the great-grandson of Kolhapur's Chhatrapati Shahu.

2) For nearly six years, he has led the Maratha community's fight for reservation.

