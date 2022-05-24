ED investigation links Nawab Malik with D-company

Enforcement Directorate officials had on Monday questioned Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar about the D-company operating in Mumbai and other parts of the country.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik has had long connections with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-company, following the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into Malik's link with a money laundering case,

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint (charge-sheet) with the Special PMLA court in Mumbai. Malik's alleged connection to the D-company, and a purported plot to "usurp" the Goawala building compound in Kurla West in 1996, were detailed in the prosecution case.

On Monday, Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai questioned Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar about gangs operating in Mumbai and other parts of the country. Haseena Parkar, Dawood's sister, died of a heart attack in 2014, and Alishah is her son.

Following Dawood Ibrahim's nephew, Alishah Parkar's statement to the ED under section 50 of the PMLA Act while investigating the PMLA case against Malik. Alishah stated that his mother was involved in financial transactions with Dawood Ibrahim for an extended period before her death. Salim Patel, one of his mother's associates, was also cited. Salim Patel was an onion seller who dealt with real estate alongside his mother.

Furthermore, Alishah stated that Haseena Parkar and Salim Patel had sorted their issue in the Goawala Building and had taken over a portion of the compound by constructing an office there.

Parkar later sold a portion of the Goawala Building she controlled to Nawab Malik, as per Alishah. But, according to the charge sheet, he was unaware of the money paid by Nawab Malik to his mother and Patel.

On Friday, a special court took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, ruling that there is prima facie evidence that Malik was directly and knowingly involved in money laundering and criminal conspiracy with others to usurp the Goawala compound in Kurla. Accordingly, the court has issued a process against him and the other defendant in the 1993 bombing case, Sardar Shahwali Khan, also named in the case.



