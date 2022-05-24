Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED investigation links Nawab Malik with D-company

    Enforcement Directorate officials had on Monday questioned Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar about the D-company operating in Mumbai and other parts of the country.

    ED investigation links Nawab Malik with D-company - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 24, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik has had long connections with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-company, following the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into Malik's link with a money laundering case,

    The ED has filed a prosecution complaint (charge-sheet) with the Special PMLA court in Mumbai. Malik's alleged connection to the D-company, and a purported plot to "usurp" the Goawala building compound in Kurla West in 1996, were detailed in the prosecution case.

    On Monday, Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai questioned Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar about gangs operating in Mumbai and other parts of the country. Haseena Parkar, Dawood's sister, died of a heart attack in 2014, and Alishah is her son.

    Following Dawood Ibrahim's nephew, Alishah Parkar's statement to the ED under section 50 of the PMLA Act while investigating the PMLA case against Malik. Alishah stated that his mother was involved in financial transactions with Dawood Ibrahim for an extended period before her death. Salim Patel, one of his mother's associates, was also cited. Salim Patel was an onion seller who dealt with real estate alongside his mother.

    Furthermore, Alishah stated that Haseena Parkar and Salim Patel had sorted their issue in the Goawala Building and had taken over a portion of the compound by constructing an office there.

    Parkar later sold a portion of the Goawala Building she controlled to Nawab Malik, as per Alishah. But, according to the charge sheet, he was unaware of the money paid by Nawab Malik to his mother and Patel.

    On Friday, a special court took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, ruling that there is prima facie evidence that Malik was directly and knowingly involved in money laundering and criminal conspiracy with others to usurp the Goawala compound in Kurla. Accordingly, the court has issued a process against him and the other defendant in the 1993 bombing case, Sardar Shahwali Khan, also named in the case.
     

    Also read: Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case

    Also read: Poll strategist Prashanth Kishore, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's meet sparks speculation; new alternative to BJP?

    Also read: NCP leader Nawab Malik taken from jail to hospital, condition 'serious'

     

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

    Vismaya dowry death case Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years jail imposes Rs 12 lakh fine gcw

    Vismaya dowry death case: Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years’ jail, imposes Rs 12 lakh fine

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges gcw

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses govt offers free travel for 3 days gcw

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses; govt offers free travel for 3 days

    Qutub Minar is monument not place of worship ASI to Delhi court amid Gynvapi mosque case gcw

    Qutub Minar is monument, not place of worship: ASI to Delhi court

    Recent Stories

    ISL Indian Super League: Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here is what Sourav Ganguly has said-ayh

    Manchester United to own East Bengal FC? Here's what Sourav Ganguly has said

    Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral snt

    Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral

    Former RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers misses IPL Indian Premier League; hopes to return in some capacity-ayh

    Former RCB star AB de Villiers misses IPL; hopes to return in some capacity

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw, prize list, winners and more

    What is Tourette Syndrome that Billie Eilish is diagnosed with drb

    What is Tourette Syndrome that Billie Eilish is diagnosed with?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon