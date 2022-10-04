Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies

    Anticipating likely clashes in case the supporters of the two sides come face to face with each other, the Mumbai Police teams visited BKC and Shivaji Park on Monday. Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil said that security measures are in place to maintain law and order.

    Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    The ongoing rivalry between the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray camp is set to play out in the open as the two leaders will address Dussehra rallies in Mumbai today. Security measures are in place as Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing a rally at the traditional venue - Shivaji Park.

    According to reports, Shinde's Dussehra rally will be organized at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), located close to 'Matoshree', the private residence of the former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

    Also read: Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Speaking to a media organisation, an official said, "Thousands of people are expected from across the state for both rallies and, therefore, arrangements have been made to ensure law and order and deal with any untoward incident. Local police as well as additional cover by other units will be in place."

    Anticipating likely clashes in case the supporters of the two sides come face to face with each other, the Mumbai Police teams visited BKC and Shivaji Park on Monday. Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil said that security measures are in place to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, Shinde has also visted the two venues to review the preparedness.

    Also read: Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

    "I have visited the venue (in BKC) and the preparations are in full swing. Lakhs of people from across the state will come to the rally and all departments are working to ensure they don't face any problem. Our preparations will get over tomorrow (Tuesday) and this rally will be a success," Shinde was quoted as saying in the agency report.

    According to Shinde camp officials, about 4,000-5,000 buses have been booked by MLAs and MPs to ferry their supporters to and from the venue. The rallies are being viewed as a show-of-strength of the two factions, which have been claiming that they are the 'real Shiv Sena'.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Hemant K Lohia JK DG Prisons found murdered at his home gcw

    Who was Hemant K Lohia, J&K DG-Prisons found murdered at his home?

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage - gps

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage

    Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

    Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

    New Railways timetable: 500 Mail Express trains to reach upto 70 minutes faster

    New Railways timetable: 500 Mail Express trains to reach upto 70 minutes faster

    Recent Stories

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles SUR

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles

    Who was Hemant K Lohia JK DG Prisons found murdered at his home gcw

    Who was Hemant K Lohia, J&K DG-Prisons found murdered at his home?

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report collections for Mani Ratnam directorial decreased by 50 per cent in Monday test drb

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Collections for Mani Ratnam’s directorial down by 50%

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage - gps

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon