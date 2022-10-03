Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats

    On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis instructed police officials to tighten Shinde's security in wake of repeated threats to the latter. He has also asked the Director General of Police, Mumbai Commissioners of Police and Intelligence Commissioner to put together a high-level team to find out the culprit.

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 9:25 AM IST

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's security was recently upgraded following information about a threat to his life. This development comes even as the Shiv Sena remains locked in an internal power struggle, with an upcoming Dussehra rally becoming the latest flashpoint.

    Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shinde said, "I don't pay attention to it. Our home department and home minister Devendra Fadanavis are capable and we trust them. I won't be scared of such threats, nobody can stop me from working for the public. I will continue to work for them."

    While the Bombay High Court had recently permitted the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the party to hold its traditional Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, the CM said that his group would not challenge the verdict.

    Earlier, the Shinde faction had released a teaser video of their proposed Dussehra rally at Bandra Kurla Complex with the claim that the event was of the 'Shiv Sena'.

    This 20-second video tweeted by Shinde, with the voice of late Bal Thackeray in the background, said the saffron flag of Shivaji, Shiv Sena and Hindutva should continue to flutter.

    "Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally, BKC, Bandra, Mumbai," informed another voice-over in the video that has images of Bal Thackeray, Shinde and his mentor Anand Dighe.

    The Shinde faction will hold its Dussehra rally at BKC on October 5.

