Mumbai police issue traffic advisory ahead of Dussehra rallies in Shivaji Park and Bandra; know roads to avoid

The city traffic police have announced restrictions on vehicle movement in Central Mumbai and Bandra on October 5 to avoid traffic congestion during rallies in and around these areas.

The two Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will hold huge Dussehra rallies on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and the MMRDA grounds in BKC, respectively. To avoid traffic congestion during the rallies in and around these areas, the city traffic police have announced restrictions on vehicle movement in Central Mumbai and Bandra on October 5. Know the traffic advisory here:

Near Shivaji Park,

Vehicles will not be permitted between 9 am and midnight on the following roads.

1) Vehicles cannot enter SVS Road between the Siddhivinayak temple junction and the Kapad Bazaar Junction in Mahim.

2) Vehicles are not permitted to enter Raja Badhe Chowk Junction until they reach Keluskar Marg (North).

3) No vehicle entry on Dilip Gupte Road from its junction with Pandurang Naik Marg.

4) No entry from Gadkari Chowk to Keluskar Road (south).

5) There is no entry on Dadasaheb Rege Road between the Senapati Bapat statue and Gadkari Junction.

6) Bal Govindas Marg is closed from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction to LJ Marg.

No parking on the following roads:

1) Road SVS (from Siddhivinayak junction to Yes Bank).

2) Dadar, South and North Keluskar Roads.

3) MB Raut Road, Dadar, from its intersection with SVS Road.

4) Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Dadar, from Senapati Bapat statue to Gadkari junction.

5) Dilip Gupte Marg runs from Shivaji Park Gate 4 to Shitaladevi Temple Junction.

6) NC Kelkar Marg stretches from Gadkari Junction to Hanuman Temple Junction in Dadar.

7) LJ Road from Rajabade Signal to Gadkari junction.

Near Bandra-Kurla Complex:

All vehicles, except those carrying the Dussehra rally, will be prohibited from 9 am to midnight on the following routes.

1) No entry to vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway, Dharavi, and the Bandra-Worli Sealink via Family Court towards Kurla.

2) No entry for vehicles from Sant Dnyaneshwar Road to Kurla via BKC Income Tax junction.

3) Vehicles from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace, and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla are not permitted.

4) No entry to vehicles passing through Surve Junction and Razzak Junction on their way to the Western Express Highway, Dharavi, and the Bandra-Worli Sealink.

5) No entry for vehicles entering BKC via the Eastern Express Highway via Chunabhatti via the BKC Connector southbound.

Optional routes to take:

1) Vehicles approaching Kurla from the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sealink, or BKC must make a U-turn at the Family Court junction, turn left at the MMRDA junction, and proceed through the T-junction.

2) Vehicles leaving Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar via BKC Income Tax junction should proceed towards Kurla via Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction Kalanagar Junction and Dharavi T-junction.

3) Razzak and Surve Junction Vehicles to Western Express Highway, Dharavi, and Bandra-Worli Sealink must pass through CST Road, University Main Gate, Ambedkar Junction-right turn Hans Bhugra Junction, and continue to their destination.

4) Vehicles travelling from Chunabhatti to BKC on the Eastern Express Highway must turn right at Sion Circle and continue to their destination via T Junction-Kalanagar Junction.

About vehicle parking:

Parking restrictions that have already been in place near BKC will be lifted between 9 am and midnight on October 5.

Parking for buses and cars carrying people to the Dussehra rallies has been made available at Jio Garden basement, MMRDA pay and park, Fataka ground, open ground opposite Punjab National Bank, MCA Club parking, Somaiya College ground at Chunabhatti, open place near Trade centre, Diamond bourse basement parking, University gate internal premises, J Kumar Infrastructure open ground, open ground near CBI building parking, and other locations.

Police urged the public to heed the warning and avoid the routes to ensure smooth traffic during the celebration.

