A 23-year-old Indian, Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, from Andhra, was found dead in Texas after suffering from cough and chest pain. Her cousin has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her funeral, education loan and to bring her body home.

A student from Andhra Pradesh, Rajyalakshmi (Raji) Yarlagadda, was found dead in the United States on Friday. A recent graduate of Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi, she had completed her master’s degree in computer science and was looking for a job when tragedy struck.

Who was Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda

Rajyalakshmi (Raji) Yarlagadda, a 23-year-old from Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, was a bright computer science graduate from Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi. She went to the US to support her farmer parents but was found dead on November 7 after falling sick with cough and chest pain. Her family now seeks help for her funeral and education loans.

Found dead in her apartment

According to reports, Raji was found dead by her roommates in Corpus Christi, Texas. She had been suffering from a severe cough and chest pain for two to three days before her death. On the morning of November 7, her roommates found her unresponsive after her alarm kept ringing. A medical examination is underway to determine the exact cause of death, as authorities continue their investigation.

Raji’s cousin, Chaitanya YVK, who lives in Denton, Texas, started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for her funeral and to send her body back to India.

A student with big dreams for her family

Raji hailed from Karanchedu village in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh. She came from a humble background, her parents are marginal farmers who depend on their small piece of farmland for their livelihood. After completing her engineering degree from a private college in Vijayawada, she went to the US in 2023 to pursue her master's degree, hoping to create a better future for her family.

Her cousin wrote in the GoFundMe appeal, "She was a bright, hopeful soul who dreamed of helping her parents continue their farming journey." He added that her family’s crops and animals are their only source of income and that Raji’s death has left them heartbroken and financially burdened.

Fundraiser launched for funeral and loan expenses

The GoFundMe campaign launched by Chaitanya aims to raise USD 125,000 (around Rs 1 crore) to cover funeral costs, education loans, and transportation of her body to India. The funds will also provide some financial support to her grieving family.

The appeal reads, "As Raji's family grieves this unimaginable loss, we are reaching out to our friends and loved ones for support. We are raising funds to help cover her educational loans, funeral, travel expenses, and some financial support to her family."

Growing concern over Indian student deaths in US

Raji’' death adds to a growing list of Indian student deaths in the United States. According to India Today, at least 11 Indian or Indian-origin student deaths were reported in the US last year. Her death has once again raised concerns about the well-being of international students living far from their families.

Back home, her family in Karanchedu is awaiting her mortal remains. Local residents have expressed deep sorrow and called her death a tragedy that has shattered a family’s dreams.