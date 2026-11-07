Who is Siddharth Mallya, son of businessman Vijay Mallya? Explore his career, estimated net worth, books, personal life and marriage to Jasmine, along with details about his family background.

Vijay Mallya, a fugitive businessman known for his massive bank loan defaults spanning thousands of crores and legal issues, his son Siddharth Mallya has carved a niche for himself in modelling, acting, digital media and writing. After getting married to Jasmine two years ago, Siddharth’s career, personal life and net worth are receiving much attention. He has 1 million followers on Instagram.

As per some reports, Siddharth Mallya has a net worth of $380 million or around ₹3,175-3,176 crore. However, no official or publicly available audited documents have been published citing his net worth for 2026.

Who is Siddharth Mallya?

Siddharth is Vijay Mallya’s only son. He was born in Los Angeles, USA and raised in London and United Arab Emirates. With exposure to multiculturalism, he was always fond of acting, fashion and entertainment industry.

He attended Wellington College in Berkshire, England and graduated from Queen Mary University in London. Along with his studies, he had an intense passion for acting and theatre. He received training at the renowned Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

To pursue his dream of becoming an actor he entered the entertainment industry. Siddharth also tried his hand at modelling. He turned heads by walking the ramp for various fashion designers.

Corporate Career & Director Role at RCB

Siddharth had a corporate career before entering the entertainment industry. Early in his career he served as an assistant brand manager for the Guinness brand at Diageo.

In 2010 he was appointed as the director of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team under the United Breweries Group. This made him a well-known figure in the Indian cricket and IPL industry. His role in managing and promoting RCB was widely talked about.

In 2012 he launched his talk show ‘No Boundaries’ which covered various topics including sports, entertainment and public. This showed his passion for media.

Modeling Career began at Lakme Fashion Week

In 2012 Siddharth Mallya took his first modelling step by walking the ramp as a showstopper for fashion designer Komal Sood during Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Since then he has been busy with various fashion events. He connected with the fashion industry and started gaining traction across social media.

In 2014 he launched his YouTube Channel ‘Sid Sessions’ where he started posting videos on his views, experiences and other various topics.

Acting Career

Apart from modelling and digital media, Siddharth also tried his hand at acting. He made his film debut in ‘Brahman Naman’, directed by Steve Barron. It is a comedy film which had international releases. But it did not make him a huge success.

However, he has tried to pursue his passion of acting and has been working in films and digital entertainment.

Sharing his story in two books

Writing is a big part of Siddharth Mallya’s career. He has written two books, where he has opened up about his personal experiences and mental health.

In 2021 he wrote an autobiography titled 'If I'm Honest: A Mental Health Journey'. In this book he shared his personal experiences of struggling with depression, alcohol problems, family issues and the emotional damage caused by his parents’ divorce.

In 2024 he released another book titled ‘Sad/Glad’. This also covers topics around emotion, mental struggles and childhood. He has spoken about his personal struggles to create awareness around mental health.

Siddharth Mallya also appeared in the Netflix documentary series 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India'. In this show he spoke about the allegations and controversy surrounding his father Vijay Mallya.

After facing legal issues around his bank loan defaults of approximately ₹9,000 crore, Vijay Mallya fled to the UK. Siddharth defended his father and hinted that he was targeted politically due to conflicts with the government. His comments gained lots of attention.

What is Siddharth Mallya’s Net Worth?

There are plenty of figures around Siddharth Mallya’s net worth. Some previous media and financial reports have stated that he has a net worth of around $380 million, or ₹3,175 crore. However, there are no recent reports from Forbes or Hurun in 2026 to confirm his personal net worth.

Although Siddharth makes money from modelling, acting, writing, digital media and corporate roles, there is no independent verified information stating that his wealth of ₹3,175 crore stems from solely his professional career. His father’s wealth should not be counted towards his personal net worth.

This figure should be considered a media estimate.

Married to Jasmine

Siddharth Mallya tied the knot to his girlfriend Jasmine in a private ceremony near London on June 23, 2024. Siddharth and Jasmine dated for around a year. They got married in a private ceremony with family and close friends.

Linked to several actresses

Siddharth Mallya has previously been linked to several actresses. There were rumours that he was dating Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Although they were seen at many public events together, they never officially confirmed their relationship. There were also rumours that Siddharth had a close relationship with actress Sonal Chauhan. After being seen with actress Freida Pinto in New York in 2016, rumours began to surface. Besides this, Siddharth’s name has also been linked to Nargis Fakhri, Sophie Choudry and Angela Jonsson.

Pursued various industries to find his own identity

From a corporate role to managing RCB, modelling on the catwalk, movies and writing, he has done some amazing things!