Who is Rishi Parti, the business tycoon who bought most expensive penthouse in Gurugram for Rs 190 crore?

In one of the biggest luxury real estate transactions in India, software pioneer and well-known billionaire Rishi Parti paid an incredible Rs 190 crore for an ultra-luxury penthouse in Gurugram's DLF Camellias. This historic agreement not only demonstrates Gurugram's increasing allure as a destination for premium real estate, but it also positions Rishi Parti as a significant force in India's commercial and real estate markets. This article examines Rishi Parti's background, his commercial successes, and the reasons for the real estate market's reaction to his acquisition of the Rs 190 crore penthouse.

Who is Rishi Parti?

The founder and managing director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd, a business that offers logistics and digital transformation solutions to the freight forwarding and logistics sector, is 47-year-old entrepreneur Rishi Parti. Born and raised in India, Parti co-founded Info-x in 2001 at the age of 24, with a vision to streamline logistics solutions for businesses. In the logistics industry today, Info-x is a well-known brand that offers services to carriers, shippers, and freight forwarders in 15 different countries. With over 150 employees, the firm demonstrates its global reach.

In addition to his position at Info-x, Rishi Parti is a director at many other firms and an angel investor. His involvement with Find My Stay Pvt Ltd and Integrator Ventures Pvt Ltd, two companies that work in several industries, further demonstrates his adaptability and commercial savvy. Parti has a stellar reputation in India's startup scene because to his reputation as an angel investor who backs businesses and entrepreneurs with room to develop.

One of the biggest transactions

The real estate industry has taken notice of Rishi Parti's recent acquisition of a penthouse at DLF Camellias in Gurugram, which cost Rs 190 crore. One of Gurugram's most sought-after locales, Golf Course Road, is where the opulent property is situated.

As per reports, the 16,290-square-foot penthouse fetched an impressive Rs 1.2 lakh per square foot on the super area and Rs 1.8 lakh per square foot on the carpet area, underscoring the soaring demand for ultra-luxury real estate in Gurugram.

An ultra-luxury residential complex called DLF Camellias has grown to be a popular choice for wealthy people looking for the best living environments in India. This acquisition further demonstrates the allure of Gurugram as a developing luxury real estate market and ranks among the most costly apartment transactions in the nation.

With high-end projects like the DLF's Camellias, the area is solidifying its reputation as a premier global destination for exclusive living, attracting elite investors and redefining luxury in India and beyond.

