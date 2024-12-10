Gym, sauna room, jacuzzi and more: BJP gives tour of Arvind Kejriwal's 7-star 'Sheesh Mahal'(WATCH)

The BJP released a video showcasing Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's lavishly renovated residence, dubbing it a 'Sheesh Mahal'. They allege misuse of public funds on expensive interiors and fixtures, while the AAP claims the renovations were necessary repairs to a dilapidated building.

The BJP which has always accused Arvind Kejriwal of corruption on Tuesday released a video of Delhi's former Chief Minister's house which it calls 'sheesh mahal.' Additionally, the BJP has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal has not yet properly left the government residence located at 6 Flagstaff Road in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva released a video on X giving a tour of the house and details of the fittings and fixtures. 'Sheesh Mahal’ is a term used by the BJP to target the bungalow. The party ran a campaign on alleged irregularities in its construction and money spent on costly interiors and household items there.

The BJP leader compared Kejriwal's home to a resort in his tweet, saying, "He embezzled public funds to build a seven-star resort for himself! Fantastic Price for Gym, Sauna, and Jacuzzi! It costs Rs 1.9 Cr for Marble Granite Lighting. The cost of installation and civil work is Rs 1.5 cr. Gym/Spa Equipments and Fittings is worth Rs 35 Lakh which total is around Rs 3.75 cr."

Last year, the BJP even objected to Kejriwal's sheesh mahal, saying that the AAP had misused the funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Kejriwal should tell the people of Delhi with what authority he spent around Rs 45 crore on the beautification of his bungalow when most of the public development works were stalled during the Covid phase," Virendra Sachdeva, the head of the Delhi BJP said.

However, the AAP had refuted the assertion, stating that the home was decrepit and had been constructed as early as 1942. Many roofs had already leaked, and some had even fallen in. These improvements were suggested by the Public Works Department after an examination of the house.

