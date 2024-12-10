Gym, sauna room, jacuzzi and more: BJP gives tour of Arvind Kejriwal's 7-star 'Sheesh Mahal'(WATCH)

The BJP released a video showcasing Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's lavishly renovated residence, dubbing it a 'Sheesh Mahal'. They allege misuse of public funds on expensive interiors and fixtures, while the AAP claims the renovations were necessary repairs to a dilapidated building.

Gym sauna room jacuzzi and more: BJP gives tour of Arvind Kejriwal's 7-star 'Sheesh Mahal'(WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

The BJP which has always accused Arvind Kejriwal of corruption on Tuesday released a video of Delhi's former Chief Minister's house which it calls 'sheesh mahal.' Additionally, the BJP has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal has not yet properly left the government residence located at 6 Flagstaff Road in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva released a video on X giving a tour of the house and details of the fittings and fixtures. 'Sheesh Mahal’ is a term used by the BJP to target the bungalow. The party ran a campaign on alleged irregularities in its construction and money spent on costly interiors and household items there.

The BJP leader compared Kejriwal's home to a resort in his tweet, saying, "He embezzled public funds to build a seven-star resort for himself! Fantastic Price for Gym, Sauna, and Jacuzzi! It costs Rs 1.9 Cr for Marble Granite Lighting. The cost of installation and civil work is Rs 1.5 cr. Gym/Spa Equipments and Fittings is worth Rs 35 Lakh which total is around Rs 3.75 cr."

Last year, the BJP even objected to Kejriwal's sheesh mahal, saying that the AAP had misused the funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Kejriwal should tell the people of Delhi with what authority he spent around Rs 45 crore on the beautification of his bungalow when most of the public development works were stalled during the Covid phase," Virendra Sachdeva, the head of the Delhi BJP said.

However, the AAP had refuted the assertion, stating that the home was decrepit and had been constructed as early as 1942. Many roofs had already leaked, and some had even fallen in. These improvements were suggested by the Public Works Department after an examination of the house.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment vkp

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested anr

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested

Outgoing RBI chief Shaktikanta Das thanks Modi government, finance ministry for collaboration AJR

Outgoing RBI chief Shaktikanta Das thanks Modi government, finance ministry for collaboration

Who is Rishi Parti, the business tycoon who bought most expensive penthouse in Gurugram for Rs 190 crore? gcw

Who is Rishi Parti, the business tycoon who bought most expensive penthouse in Gurugram for Rs 190 crore?

Recent Stories

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe

Vivo T3x to Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Upgrade NOW! 5 best smartphones below Rs 15,000 to buy before 2024 ends gcw

Upgrade NOW! 5 best smartphones below Rs 15,000 to buy before 2024 ends

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on NTI

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment vkp

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested anr

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon