Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal, 5th generation of a distinguished military family from Punjab, joins the Indian Army Ordnance Corps, earning the President’s Gold Medal at OTA Chennai, marking a historic milestone for women in the armed forces.

New Delhi: Continuing a proud legacy of valour and service to the nation, a distinguished military family has created history with the commissioning of its first woman officer. Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal was commissioned into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps on September 06, 2025, after successfully passing out from the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. She was awarded the President’s Gold Medal for standing First in the Order of Merit in her course, an achievement that underlines her exceptional dedication and merit.

From Punjab to the Indian Army: A Historic First for Women in the Family

Lt Parul Dhadwal represents the fifth generation of her family in uniform, hailing from Village Janauri, District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a region renowned for its strong martial tradition.

Her commissioning marks a remarkable moment where legacy and modernity converge, with a daughter of the family donning the Olive Greens for the first time.

Continuing Tradition: The Dhadwal Family’s Century-Long Military Service

The Dhadwal family’s service lineage traces back to Subedar Harnam Singh of 74 Punjabis, her great-great-grandfather, who served the Army from 01 January 1896 to 16 July 1924.

Her great-grandfather, Major L.S. Dhadwal, was part of 3 JAT, while the third generation saw distinguished service by Colonel Daljit Singh Dhadwal (7 JAK RIF) and Brigadier Jagat Jamwal (3 KUMAON).

The tradition continues with her father, Major General K.S. Dhadwal, and her brother, Captain Dhananjay Dhadwal, both serving in 20 SIKH.

“This rare instance of three serving officers from two generations of the same family stands as a testament to their enduring commitment to the nation,” an official said.

“The commissioning of Lt Parul Dhadwal not only strengthens this illustrious martial tradition but also highlights the growing role of women in the Indian Armed Forces.”