Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Faisal Khan, Mumbai YouTuber who 'duped' Indians to work for Russian army?

    Faisal Khan, who became famous for his YouTube channel Baba Vlogs, posted several videos promising jobs to people in countries like Russia, Dubai, Serbia, Singapore among others. In a video uploaded on his channel in September 2023, he can be heard talking about the benefits of joining the Russian army.
     

    Who is Faisal Khan, Mumbai YouTuber who 'duped' Indians to work for Russian army? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    Two Indians have died after being tricked into the Russia-Ukraine war. The involvement of an Indian YouTuber who enticed individuals with the prospect of high-paying positions in the Russian military has emerged as the inquiry into the subject proceeds.

    The issue is being "strongly" addressed by the Ministry of External Affairs, which has also called for the "early discharge" of Indian nationals who were tricked into joining the Russian army.

    According to The Indian Express, Faisal Khan, who is in his mid-30s, is the owner of a personnel consultancy company that sources labor from other nations. After dropping out of class six in Mumbai's Dadar, he moved to Dubai in 2008 to work as a salesperson. In 2016, he launched his consulting practice. Later on, he created the Baba Vlogs YouTube channel, which currently has three lakh subscribers. While he primarily focused on sending individuals to Dubai, he expanded to other countries from October 2022, including Armenia, Croatia, and Singapore, reported Times Now.

    What did his video say?

    On January 8th, he uploaded his most recent video, in which he discussed getting a visitation visa to New Zealand. In 2018, he was questioned by Indian authorities after a man he sent to Dubai claimed he had been converted to Islam.

    According to the Indian Express, he began promoting jobs in Russia in July 2023. In his videos, Khan said that after three months of training, people employed by the Russian Army would get wages ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh. In the videos, he asserted that the army need personnel to clean destroyed structures and look after weapons and ammo.

    Reports suggest that he also demanded an initial fee of Rs 3 lakh for his company. He also claimed there wouldn’t be any risk involved and that he had personally verified the safety of the jobs on offer. 

    He allegedly sent a large number of Indians to Russia, one of whom was Mohammed Afsan , who died in the war in Ukraine.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search anr

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA released new PHOTOS of suspect

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA releases new PHOTOS of suspect

    Explained Rahul Gandhi's economic mapping agenda

    Explained: Rahul Gandhi's economic mapping agenda

    Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH) gcw

    Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH)

    Viral video: Zomato introduces new dress code for women delivery personnel, internet reacts (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Zomato introduces new dress code for women delivery personnel, internet reacts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Devendra Jhajharia elected as President of the Paralympic Committee of India osf

    Devendra Jhajharia elected as President of the Paralympic Committee of India

    Tragedy strikes in Gaza again as 5 dead, 10 injured in botched Parachute aid drop (WATCH) avv

    Tragedy strikes in Gaza again as 5 dead, 10 injured in botched Parachute aid drop (WATCH)

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search anr

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA released new PHOTOS of suspect

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA releases new PHOTOS of suspect

    Jose Mourinho to unveil secrets of Manchester United stint in Netflix documentary osf

    Jose Mourinho to unveil secrets of Manchester United stint in Netflix documentary

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon