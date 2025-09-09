C.P. Radhakrishnan, Maharashtra Governor, is the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. The 67-year-old has diverse experience as a farmer, businessman, social worker, and parliamentarian.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has picked Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as its choice for the Vice Presidential election. The announcement was made in New Delhi by BJP president J P Nadda, following a meeting of the party’s Parliamentary Board headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But beyond the politics, Radhakrishnan’s profile reveals the story of a seasoned leader who has worn many hats—farmer, businessman, social worker, parliamentarian—and now, a constitutional office-holder with declared assets of over Rs 64 crore.

A wealthy yet grounded leader

At 67, Radhakrishnan’s declared net worth stands at Rs 64.75 crore, comprising assets worth Rs 67.11 crore and liabilities of Rs 2.37 crore. His journey from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu to the corridors of Delhi has been shaped as much by his entrepreneurial pursuits as his political career. Colleagues describe him as approachable and pragmatic, often blending his grassroots connect with sharp financial acumen.

Political journey with big wins and setbacks

Radhakrishnan entered Parliament for the first time in 1998, winning from Coimbatore by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes—a remarkable debut against the DMK’s Subbian K.R. He retained the seat in 1999, defeating CPI’s R. Nallakannu. Over the years, he served on committees related to Commerce, Textiles, Finance, and Local Area Development, giving him wide exposure to policy-making.

Yet, his career hasn’t been without setbacks. In the 2014 elections, he lost from Coimbatore to AIADMK’s P. Nagarajan. Still, the BJP leaned on his experience, appointing him Governor of Jharkhand in 2023, and later Governor of Maharashtra, where he has been serving until now.

'A statesman respected across Tamil Nadu'

Announcing his candidature, BJP chief J P Nadda called him “a statesman who commands respect in all sections of society in Tamil Nadu.” The NDA hopes for a unanimous election, having reached out to allies and opposition leaders.