Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is 'Bhole Baba', self-styled godman whose Hathras satsang witnessed a stampede?

    The congregation was organised by Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavana Samagam Committee and was being led by a spiritual leader who is known as Bhole Baba aka Narayan Sakar Hari in Hathras’ Phulrai Mugalgadhi village. The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar also said earlier in the day while speaking to media outlets.
     

    Who is 'Bhole Baba', self-styled godman whose Hathras satsang witnessed a stampede? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

    Over 116 people died and several others were injured in a stampede at a spiritual congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Tuesday. The Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavana Samagam Committee planned the meeting, which was being conducted by a spiritual guide from Hathras' Phulrai Mugalgadhi village named Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari.

    The police are on the lookout for Bhole Baba, who has not been found after the stampede incident. Upon learning of the stampede, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to promptly reach the site and provide relief efforts.

    Bhole Baba hails from Bahadur village in the Patiali tehsil of Etah district. He claims to be a former employee of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

    He allegedly left his government job 26 years ago to begin delivering religious sermons. Today, he has millions of followers across India, including in western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

    Notably, Bhole Baba does not have an official account on any social media site, in contrast to many contemporary religious icons. According to his supporters, he has a significant grassroots effect.

    Every Tuesday, Bhole Baba hosts programmes in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, which attract thousands of people. During these gatherings, volunteers ensure the necessary arrangements for devotees, including food and drinks. Bhole Baba became well-known for drawing sizable audiences in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic's limitations.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede in Hathras and wished speedy recovery to the injured. Modi also spoke with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath following the tragedy.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hathras stampede: Overcrowding among reasons that killed 121, bodies of most victims identified gcw

    Hathras stampede: Overcrowding among reasons that killed 121, bodies of most victims identified

    Kerala: Ahead of trial run, Vizhinjam International Seaport receives location code anr

    Kerala: Ahead of trial run, Vizhinjam International Seaport receives location code

    Kerala: Police confirm murder of woman Kala who went missing 15 years ago in Mannar Alappuzha, suspects husband Anil role in crime anr

    Kerala: Police confirm murder of woman who went missing 15 years ago, suspects husband's role in crime

    Parliament first session 2024: Speaker Om Birla applauds 103% productivity amidst vibrant debates AJR

    Parliament first session 2024: Speaker Om Birla applauds 103% productivity amidst vibrant debates

    PM Modi expresses grief over Hathras stampede, pays homage to victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi expresses grief over Hathras stampede, pays homage to victims (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Hathras stampede: Overcrowding among reasons that killed 121, bodies of most victims identified gcw

    Hathras stampede: Overcrowding among reasons that killed 121, bodies of most victims identified

    Do you know why Olympic athletes bite medals after their win? RKK

    Do you know why Olympic athletes bite medals after their win?

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey terms dating Pooja Bhatt 'the biggest scandal of his life' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey terms dating Pooja Bhatt 'the biggest scandal of his life'

    Petrol diesel price on July 3: How much it costs in YOUR city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on July 3: How much it costs in YOUR city?

    Kerala: Ahead of trial run, Vizhinjam International Seaport receives location code anr

    Kerala: Ahead of trial run, Vizhinjam International Seaport receives location code

    Recent Videos

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon