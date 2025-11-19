Fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, was deported from the US and landed at Delhi’s IGI Airport on Wednesday. NIA will take custody after court procedures. His identity was confirmed by FBI.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Anmol Bishnoi, the brother and close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, after he was deported from the United States to India. According to the NIA, Anmol had been absconding since 2022 and is the 19th accused to be arrested in the terror-syndicate case linked to the Bishnoi gang. He was chargesheeted by the agency in March 2023 after investigations showed that he had actively helped designated terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in carrying out various acts of terrorism in India during 2020-2023.

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is already facing many criminal charges. He has been linked to gang operations, cross-border crime, and threats to public figures. He is wanted for his role in the murder of Baba Siddiqui. He allegedly coordinated criminal activities from abroad and used social media to send threats or claim responsibility. His deportation gives Indian agencies their first chance to question him directly.

Allegations of aiding terror activities and coordinating gang operations

The NIA said that Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and coordinate terrorist activities from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using operatives on the ground in India. The probe found that he provided shelter and logistic support to gang shooters and ground operatives. He also allegedly handled extortion operations in India while staying abroad, with the help of other gang members.

Ongoing investigation into the Bishnoi terror-gang network

The NIA stated that it will continue investigating the case (RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI), which relates to a terror-gangster conspiracy led by Lawrence Bishnoi. The agency said its focus is on exposing and dismantling the network between terrorists, gangsters, and arms smugglers, including their funding channels and infrastructure.

Sources believe he may have travelled on a special chartered flight carrying around 200 people removed from the US for illegal entry. Officials also said that two more fugitives from Punjab may have been on the same aircraft.

How US authorities confirmed the deportation

The first confirmation came not from Indian agencies, but from Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. He told ANI that he received an official email from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stating that Anmol had been removed from US soil on 18 November 2025.

The email was sent through DHS-VINE, an official and confidential system used to notify victims’ families of updates in such cases.

Zeeshan had earlier contacted US authorities because there had been no communication from the US to Mumbai Police about Anmol’s location or status. DHS later confirmed the deportation through the automated system.

Anmol’s arrest and detention in the US

Anmol Bishnoi was arrested in Sacramento last November for illegal entry into the United States. His identity was confirmed by the FBI through DNA tests and voice samples. He was later moved to Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa, where:

he applied for asylum,

he was investigated for cross-border crime,

and he was questioned for undocumented immigration by ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Despite his asylum request, US authorities continued the process to remove him.

Why Anmol Bishnoi was already under watch

The gangster gained renewed attention after the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s house in April last year.

A social media account linked to him had claimed responsibility. Later, investigators found an audio recording of a conversation between Anmol and shooter Vicky Gupta, adding to suspicion about his role.

This incident made him a major figure in several investigations.

His link to the Baba Siddiqui murder case

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in the murder of former NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, who was shot dead in Bandra in October last year. Zeeshan Siddiqui said the family is still waiting for justice and wants the full conspiracy behind his father’s murder to be exposed. He also urged authorities to bring Anmol to Mumbai for further questioning once Delhi procedures are complete.

Security at IGI Airport

Hours before the flight landed, security was increased at Terminal 3, police teams checked vehicles, dog squads scanned luggage and premises and multiple security layers were set up.

This was done because of Anmol’s criminal background and his connections.

Anmol’s cousin Ramesh Bishnoi spoke to ANI and appealed to the central government to ensure Anmol’s safety when he returns.

He said the family 'respects the law' and Anmol is being 'punished for being Lawrence Bishnoi's brother', and the truth will come out during the investigation. He added that the family’s main concern is his safety, not only the case.

Anmol Bishnoi’s return to India ends a long chase across borders and opens a crucial chapter in several high-profile cases. As he faces Indian courts and investigators, both his family and the families of victims are hoping the truth will finally come out. For now, all eyes are on what the NIA will uncover in the days ahead.

