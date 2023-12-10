Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Never trust a Congressman...' BJP shames Congress for disowning Dhiraj Sahu after I-T raids haul in crores

    While Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh insisted that only Dheeraj Sahu can explain the source of the substantial cash unearthed by tax authorities, BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya, countered by questioning Congress's connection to Sahu and shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi with the MP. 

    Which Gandhi's ATM was he asks BJP after Congress disowns Diiraj Sahu whose cash hault Income Tax officials are counting
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Even as officials of the income tax department tirelessly count the tower of currency notes recovered at the residence seized in search operations allegedly linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu in Odisha and Jharkhand, a matter has triggered a massive political fight. 

    As the value of cash haul neared Rs 300 crore, the Congress party was quick to distance itself from the Rajya Sabha MP. Taking to social media platform, X, the Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said that only Dheeraj Sahu can explain the huge amounts of cash, reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties.

    "The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties," the Congress leader wrote on X.

    However, the BJP was quick to expose the Congress and questioned their top leaders' links to Dhiraj Sahu.

    BJP leader Amit Malviya took to social media platform X to post: "Dhiraj Prasad Sahu lost two Lok Sabha elections but has been sent to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress thrice. Sahu says his family has been associated with the Congress since Independence. Instead of ‘trying’ to distance from Sahu, Congress must explain which Gandhi’s ATM was he?"

    On Saturday, Malviya shared a video, showing Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu.

    The video was captioned "Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was actually a journey to connect the thieves of India. Congress is Corruption Ki Dukan. Nearly Rs 300 crore recovered from the premises of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in Jharkhand is a living proof of this."

    Even social media users called out the Congress for trying to shrug off responsibility over the matter.

    The unaccounted cash seized by the Income Tax Department from locations associated with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in Odisha and Jharkhand is anticipated to reach a staggering figure of Rs 300 crore. This marks the highest-ever black money haul in a single operation by any agency. The majority of the confiscated cash was found in premises linked to Boudh Distillery Private Limited in Odisha, and the ongoing counting process is still underway.

    To expedite the counting of notes, the Income Tax Department has deployed approximately 40 large and small machines, along with additional department and bank personnel. The department has also increased its fleet of vehicles for transporting the seized cash to government banks in the state. Additionally, over 100 officers from the Income Tax Department have been deployed in various locations within the Bolangir district.

    On Friday, an amount exceeding Rs 225 crore was counted, with the funds continuously being deposited in government bank branches in Odisha. The predominant denomination of the currency notes is Rs 500.

    Income Tax Department investigators have initiated the process of recording statements from various company officials and other individuals associated with the case. As of now, Dheeraj Sahu has not issued any reactions to the ongoing raids.

    Historically significant cash seizures include the 2019 GST Intelligence raid on a Kanpur businessman and the Income Tax department uncovering Rs 163 crore during searches on a Tamil Nadu road construction firm in July 2018.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Kerala family found dead in Karnataka resort, suicide note report anr

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: How Delhi and Rajasthan cops tracked down the 3 suspects

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-629 December 10 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    New currency counting machines deployed as I-T dept tries to assesses cash haul linked to Cong MP Dhiraj Sahu

    BJP mulls Chief Minister, two deputies formula in Rajasthan

    OnePlus 12 global launch date revealed likely to debut with OnePlus 12R Report gcw

    Kerala family found dead in Karnataka resort, suicide note report anr

    Shilpa Shetty shares inside-pics from Adira Chopra's Christmas themed birthday party at Yash-Raj studios ATG

    From detergent attacks to threats: Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 faces intense scrutiny on social media

    UK research ship crosses paths with world largest iceberg three times the size of New York city WATCH gcw

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

