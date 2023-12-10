'Never trust a Congressman...' BJP shames Congress for disowning Dhiraj Sahu after I-T raids haul in crores

While Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh insisted that only Dheeraj Sahu can explain the source of the substantial cash unearthed by tax authorities, BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya, countered by questioning Congress's connection to Sahu and shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi with the MP.

Even as officials of the income tax department tirelessly count the tower of currency notes recovered at the residence seized in search operations allegedly linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu in Odisha and Jharkhand, a matter has triggered a massive political fight.

As the value of cash haul neared Rs 300 crore, the Congress party was quick to distance itself from the Rajya Sabha MP. Taking to social media platform, X, the Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said that only Dheeraj Sahu can explain the huge amounts of cash, reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties.

"The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties," the Congress leader wrote on X.

However, the BJP was quick to expose the Congress and questioned their top leaders' links to Dhiraj Sahu.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to social media platform X to post: "Dhiraj Prasad Sahu lost two Lok Sabha elections but has been sent to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress thrice. Sahu says his family has been associated with the Congress since Independence. Instead of ‘trying’ to distance from Sahu, Congress must explain which Gandhi’s ATM was he?"

On Saturday, Malviya shared a video, showing Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu.

The video was captioned "Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was actually a journey to connect the thieves of India. Congress is Corruption Ki Dukan. Nearly Rs 300 crore recovered from the premises of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in Jharkhand is a living proof of this."

Even social media users called out the Congress for trying to shrug off responsibility over the matter.

The unaccounted cash seized by the Income Tax Department from locations associated with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in Odisha and Jharkhand is anticipated to reach a staggering figure of Rs 300 crore. This marks the highest-ever black money haul in a single operation by any agency. The majority of the confiscated cash was found in premises linked to Boudh Distillery Private Limited in Odisha, and the ongoing counting process is still underway.

To expedite the counting of notes, the Income Tax Department has deployed approximately 40 large and small machines, along with additional department and bank personnel. The department has also increased its fleet of vehicles for transporting the seized cash to government banks in the state. Additionally, over 100 officers from the Income Tax Department have been deployed in various locations within the Bolangir district.

On Friday, an amount exceeding Rs 225 crore was counted, with the funds continuously being deposited in government bank branches in Odisha. The predominant denomination of the currency notes is Rs 500.

Income Tax Department investigators have initiated the process of recording statements from various company officials and other individuals associated with the case. As of now, Dheeraj Sahu has not issued any reactions to the ongoing raids.

Historically significant cash seizures include the 2019 GST Intelligence raid on a Kanpur businessman and the Income Tax department uncovering Rs 163 crore during searches on a Tamil Nadu road construction firm in July 2018.